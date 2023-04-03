Shell farms out Mauritania stake to QatarEnergy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell farms out Mauritania stake to QatarEnergy

QE struck a deal with ExxonMobil Canada on March 29 to access to more exploration, with drilling imminent.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/04/2023, 7:36 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Mauritania's MinistrMan in hi vis vest speaks into mic
Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh Supplied by Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

QatarEnergy (QE) has struck a deal to take a 40% stake in a Shell block offshore Mauritania.

Shell will continue as operator with a 50% stake, while Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) will have 10% in the C10 block.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to participate in Mauritania’s upstream sector which further builds on our exploration footprint in Africa, and we look forward to a successful exploration programme,” said QE president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Shell has set out plans of drilling in the Mauritanian block as early as this year, although it may be pushed back to 2024.

The QE acquisition is subject to approval from the government.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with our strategic partner Shell and with SMH. We also look forward to collaborating with the Mauritanian government and thank them and our partners for their valuable support and cooperation,” said Al-Kaabi.

The C10 block covers around 11,500 square km and is around 50 km offshore Mauritania. Water depths run from 50 to 2,000 metres.

QE struck a deal with ExxonMobil Canada on March 29 to access to more exploration. The Qatari company will take a 28% stake in EL 1167, where it plans the Gale exploration well. It will also take a 40% stake in EL 1162.

Al-Kaabi said the plan would grow its offshore Atlantic Canada portfolio. He thanked the Canada- Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB). Local regulators expect drilling on the Gale well this year.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts