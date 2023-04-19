Minister urges Nigeria to end fight with Eni, Shell over lucrative block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Minister urges Nigeria to end fight with Eni, Shell over lucrative block

By Bloomberg
19/04/2023, 12:28 pm
Post Thumbnail

A senior Nigerian minister urged the country’s president to end a long-running dispute with Eni and Shell to allow the companies to finally develop a prized deepwater oil licence.

Investigations and lawsuits relating to the energy giants’ acquisition of the permit 12 years ago should be halted so Africa’s largest crude producer can “take advantage of the fast-disappearing opportunities in the global oil exploration industry,” Attorney General Abubakar Malami wrote in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari dated Feb. 6, 2023, and seen by Bloomberg. Delays to the development of the block have had “negative economic consequences” for Nigeria, he said.

While Buhari’s administration has alleged that much of the $1.1 billion paid by Eni and Shell to the Nigerian government for the rights to OPL 245 was subsequently diverted to bribes and kickbacks, it has suffered high-profile defeats in courts in Italy and the UK.

Eni initiated arbitration proceedings against Nigeria in 2020, accusing the government of breaching its obligations by refusing to convert the permit into one that allows the production of hydrocarbons.

Malami advised Buhari to direct the termination of a lawsuit brought against the two companies in Nigeria by the nation’s anti-corruption agency and of all investigations concerning the license, according to the letter, which was first reported by Lagos-based news website The Cable.

The oil industry regulator should “expedite conversion of OPL 245,” said Malami, who also serves as justice minister.

After the firms and serving and former executives were acquitted of corruption charges in Milan, Buhari – who doubles as Nigeria’s oil minister – consented in May 2022 to the conversion of the permit pending the conclusion of all disputes between the parties, according to Malami’s letter.

Malami’s spokesman declined to comment on the contents of the letter. Eni also declined to comment. Spokespeople for Buhari, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shell has “always maintained that the 2011 settlement related to OPL 245 was legal,” a company spokeswoman said by email.

Buhari is due to leave office at the end of May and be replaced by his ally Bola Tinubu, who won a presidential election held in February.

The government’s defence against Eni’s arbitration claim “becomes doubtful particularly when viewed in the context of serial losses already recorded,” while the Nigerian suit does not offer “any prospect of success,” Malami said in the letter.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts