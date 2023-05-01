NOC shuts down Mellitah for maintenance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

NOC shuts down Mellitah for maintenance

NOC said it had made “all necessary arrangements” to make up for the loss of gas during the downtime.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/05/2023, 11:12 am
© Supplied by Mellitah Oil and GasMellitah Oil and Gas Date; 30/04/2023
Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has begun maintenance at the Mellitah industrial complex, shutting off gas supplies for around three weeks. Work began on May 1.

NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara approved the shutdown, which had been delayed a number of times. The work covers the Mellitah complex, the Bahr Essalam field and the Wafa field.

Mellitah Oil and Gas Date; 30/04/2023

NOC said it had made “all necessary arrangements” to make up for the loss of gas during the downtime.

The company has held talks with Mellitah Oil and Gas, Sirte Oil and Gas, the Greenstream pipeline, Waha Oil, Zueitina Oil, Brega Oil, the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) and the Iron and Steel Complex.

NOC said it had taken steps to ensure gas supplies continue going to the steel and power producers.

Eni signed a deal with NOC in January to develop gas reserves at the A&E structures, in Area D. The development should start producing in 2026, exploiting the Mellitah Complex to reach a plateau of 750 million cubic feet per day.

Some of the gas from A&E will go to domestic use, while the remainder will go to Italy via the Greenstream link. The plan also involves a carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub onshore.

Mellitah Oil has recently extended the deadline for a verification and marine warranty surveyor on the A&E plan. The prequalification deadline is now May 8.

The plan involves a dry tree/fixed platform on the A structure, around 80 km offshore, building on the existing Sabratha platform. The E structure, 130 km offshore, will have an independent fixed production platform and subsea wells.

Pipelines will run for 30 km from E to the existing link, from the Sabratha platform to the Mellitah complex.

Brega boost

While Mellitah is offline, NOC has also reported it resumed pumping gas from Brega to Khoms. NOC said it had been 12 years since the line was last active. Flows are now running at around 100 million cubic feet per day of gas, it said.

NOC expressed its gratitude to Sirte Oil for its work in producing and processing the gas.

Brega is around 130 km east of Ras Lanuf, around 1,000 km from Khoms.

