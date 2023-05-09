Invictus declares oil find in Zimbabwe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Invictus declares oil find in Zimbabwe

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/05/2023, 10:27 am
© Supplied by Invictus EnergyInvictus' rig on site at Mukuyu in Zimbabwe
Invictus Energy has reported that its Zimbabwe well found light oil, gas condensate – and even helium. The latter, it said, could provide an “additional high value by-product”.

Managing director Scott Macmillan said the company had found helium in “commercial concentrations in multiple reservoir units” in the Mukuyu-1 well. He drew a comparison with global helium fields.

“We are extremely pleased with the results from the mudgas analysis which confirm our geological modelling of the Cabora Bassa Basin and the presence of both light oil and gas condensate provides us with confidence as we prepare for the drilling of Mukuyu-2 in Q3 this year,” Macmillan said.

The company provided its analysis of the results based on samples from five mud samples recovered from the Upper Angwa reservoir.

Invictus reported the reservoir held liquids rich gas with a condensate-gas-ratio (CGR) it estimated at between 30 to 135 barrels per 1,000 cubic feet. The gas has less than 1% CO2.

There are “multiple oil and gas pay zones in sandstone reservoirs consistent with wireline log interpretation and fluorescence observed in sidewall cores and cuttings”.

Invictus has an 80% stake in the Cabora Bassa project.

The company found high API oil or condensate in the shallower Upper Angwa reservoirs. Deeper in the reservoir, the CGR becomes lower. The shallower levels are around 135 barrels per 1,000 cubic feet, decreasing to 30 barrels at the deeper.

Helium hopes

Invictus said the helium concentration was around 0.1%. Typical commercial production occurs at 0.04-0.35%.

Helium opportunities are on the rise in sub-Saharan Africa. Renergen in South Africa started producing helium in January.

Helium One Global in Tanzania has been hoping to make progress. It announced early this year that its targeted drilling rig was no longer available – as Invictus had booked it. Helium One now hopes to spud in the third quarter, using a rig from a Tunisian contractor.

