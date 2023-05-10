Afentra completes INA deal, eyes on Sonangol next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Afentra completes INA deal, eyes on Sonangol next

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/05/2023, 9:21 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Mike EllisHeadshot of Paul McDade with window behind
Paul McDade

Afentra has completed its purchase of INA’s stakes offshore Angola, while the deal with Sonangol is “on track” to complete by June 30.

Afentra bought a 4% stake in Block 3/05 and a 4% stake in Block 3/05A from INA. The agreed upfront payment is $17 million.

However, with an effective date of September 30, 2021, the company will also take ownership of $16.6mn worth of crude oil.

Afentra CEO Paul McDade welcomed the completion of the acquisition. “The indicative transaction metrics upon sale of crude inventories speak to the competitiveness with which we have been able to structure this deal and we are pleased to mark the inception of our partnership with Sonangol in Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A,” he said.

Partners in Block 3/05 have also agreed terms with the Angolan regulator on extending the licence, from July 2025 to December 2040.

Afentra noted the fiscal terms had improved and, as a result, the economics of the permit improved. Agencia Nacional de Petroleo, Gas e Biocombustiveis (ANPG) will now seek approval from the government for the extension. Government should approve the move in June.

The licence extension was a condition for Afentra’s deal with Sonangol. The company agreed in April 2022 to pay $80mn for a 20% stake in Block 3/05. At the time, Afentra said it expected the deal to complete in the third quarter of 2022.

McDade said the agreement on the licence extension was “highly encouraging”. The progress “represents a major step towards completion of the Sonangol transaction within our previously guided timeline. We now look forward to working with the partnership to enhance production and reserves to a level that reflects the potential of this very material asset.”

Afentra has put $10mn in an escrow account. It will pay this to INA after the Block 3/05 extension is formally completed. The company will fund its INA purchase via a reserve-based lending (RBL) facility and cash.

Current production from Block 3/05 is 19,000 barrels per day gross, 760 bpd net. The company noted that this was up from 17,026 bpd in the first quarter as a result of works on power generation.

It also noted the start of long-term testing on the Gazela field, adding around 1,100 bpd, in Block 3/05A. There are also development plans under way on the Punja field, in the same block.

Afentra will lift its first cargo from the asset in the third quarter.

