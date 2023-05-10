Shell sees off Bonga case at Supreme Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell sees off Bonga case at Supreme Court

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/05/2023, 12:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ShellWorker in orange overalls checks equipment on FPSO
Shell Engineer carries out regular checks on board the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading facility (FPSO). It lies in deep water, Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria, 2015

Shell has won its case against damages, linked to an oil spill from Nigeria’s Bonga facility in 2011.

In December 2011, a flowline ruptured spilling around 40,000 barrels of crude into the ocean. A case that went to the Supreme Court in the UK attempted to hold Shell liable for the damage caused on the shoreline.

Two Nigerian claimants, Harrison Jalla and Abel Chujor, claimed damage was continuing to be caused onshore, six years after the initial spill. The claim sought to represent 27,830 people.

Shell said that it had contained the spill and there had been no impact on the shore.

The five Supreme Court judges rejected the Nigerians’ claim today. The ruling criticised the long delay between the spill and the legal claim, in December 2017, which came one week before the six-year window closed. The Nigerians then tried to amend their claim in 2019, two years after the period had ended.

One-off

The question then became whether the impact of the spill was “continuing”, as the Nigerians claimed, or a one-off event.

The Jalla case was unable to prove it was continuing, the judges found. “The leak was a one-off event or an isolated escape,” they wrote.

“The oil pipe was no longer leaking after six hours and it is being assumed for the purposes of this appeal that the oil reached the Nigerian Atlantic shoreline (and hence the claimants’ land) within weeks rather than months of 20 December 2011”, the ruling said.

The judges were unanimous in their rejection of the case.

Shell said the claims had been unfounded from the start, in addition to being out of time.

“The claimants’ lawyers spent five years and eight hearings to pursue this matter, disregarding the court’s time and costs. With no further right of appeal, this judgment brings an end to the claims here in England,” a company representative said.

The English High Court issued a ruling on preliminary issues in the Jalla case, in February this year. One of the issues considered at the court was around the time limit for claims. The court found the period under Nigerian law was five years, rather than six.

