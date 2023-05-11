Azule issues tenders for subsea work at PAJ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Azule issues tenders for subsea work at PAJ

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/05/2023, 1:35 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by BPDrillship in grey seas
Picture shows; The DS-12, drilling the Platina wells in October 2020. Angola. Supplied by BP Date; Unknown

Azule Energy has issued a call for tenders for work on a range of opportunities on Block 31 and some work on Block 15/06.

Azule is a joint venture involving BP and Eni in Angola. Block 31 holds BP’s Palas, Astraea and Juno (PAJ) development.

Azule announced five tenders for Block 31. These cover risers and flowlines, subsea production system (SPS), umbilical service provision, project management services and maritime inspection services.

For risers and flowlines, companies are invited to work on detailed engineering and supply of flexible flowlines and jumpers, with integration and commissioning.

The SPS work covers detailed engineering and supply, integration and technical assistance – including after sales service.

Interested bidders must submit various documentation, including proof of supplier registration with Agencia Nacional de Petroleo, Gas e Biocombustiveis (ANPG).

Malaysia’s Yinson agreed to allocate its Nganhurra FPSO to BP for the PAJ project in July 2022. Yinson said it expected to firm up the option by the end of 2024, after the operator had reached a final investment decision (FID).

Woodside Energy and Mitsui own the 100,000 bpd Nganhurra. Yinson has an option to buy it until the end of June 2023, although it could push this back to the end of the year.

Block 15/06

At Block 15/06, Azule is seeking the supply and installation of risers and flowlines. The scope includes a range of work, from project management and detailed design work through to installation, commissioning and start-up.

Azule signed the main contracts for the Agogo project on Block 15/06 in February. It awarded riser and flowline supply to TechnipFMC, while Subsea 7 won transportation and installation work.

Tags

