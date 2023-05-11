Azule issues tenders for subsea work at PAJ

An error occurred. Please try again.

Azule Energy has issued a call for tenders for work on a range of opportunities on Block 31 and some work on Block 15/06.

Azule is a joint venture involving BP and Eni in Angola. Block 31 holds BP’s Palas, Astraea and Juno (PAJ) development.

Azule announced five tenders for Block 31. These cover risers and flowlines, subsea production system (SPS), umbilical service provision, project management services and maritime inspection services.

For risers and flowlines, companies are invited to work on detailed engineering and supply of flexible flowlines and jumpers, with integration and commissioning.

The SPS work covers detailed engineering and supply, integration and technical assistance – including after sales service.

Interested bidders must submit various documentation, including proof of supplier registration with Agencia Nacional de Petroleo, Gas e Biocombustiveis (ANPG).

Malaysia’s Yinson agreed to allocate its Nganhurra FPSO to BP for the PAJ project in July 2022. Yinson said it expected to firm up the option by the end of 2024, after the operator had reached a final investment decision (FID).

Woodside Energy and Mitsui own the 100,000 bpd Nganhurra. Yinson has an option to buy it until the end of June 2023, although it could push this back to the end of the year.

Block 15/06

At Block 15/06, Azule is seeking the supply and installation of risers and flowlines. The scope includes a range of work, from project management and detailed design work through to installation, commissioning and start-up.

Azule signed the main contracts for the Agogo project on Block 15/06 in February. It awarded riser and flowline supply to TechnipFMC, while Subsea 7 won transportation and installation work.