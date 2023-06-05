Perenco adds four wells at Boatou

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perenco has started up four new wells in Congo Brazzaville, on the Boatou permit.

The company began commissioning the wells in March and now has production of 4,500 barrels per day at the site.

Perenco Congo general manager Stéphane Barc said the wells “clearly demonstrate the capacity and know-how of the Perenco Congo team. Finding tailor-made solutions for marginal fields, delivering them quickly, efficiently, and safely, points to a very promising future in the Republic of Congo.”

Elf Congo discovered the Boatou field in 1984 but it was undeveloped until now.

It is 55 km off Pointe Noire and 7 km from infrastructure at Likouala. Development of Boatou required the installation of a dedicated platform.

Perenco Congo is the operator of the Boatou permit with a 75% stake. Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) has 15%, Africa Oil and Gas Corp. (AOGC) has 5% and PetroCongo 5%.

Perenco took the final investment decision (FID) on Boatou in 2020, one of only two FIDs that year in Africaon Boatou in 2020, one of only two FIDs that year in Africa.