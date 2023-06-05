Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Perenco adds four wells at Boatou

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/06/2023, 7:40 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by PerencoThe Likoula facility from above, which is 7 km from Boatou
Picture shows; Likouala. Congo. Supplied by Perenco Date; Unknown

Perenco has started up four new wells in Congo Brazzaville, on the Boatou permit.

The company began commissioning the wells in March and now has production of 4,500 barrels per day at the site.

Perenco Congo general manager Stéphane Barc said the wells “clearly demonstrate the capacity and know-how of the Perenco Congo team. Finding tailor-made solutions for marginal fields, delivering them quickly, efficiently, and safely, points to a very promising future in the Republic of Congo.”

Elf Congo discovered the Boatou field in 1984 but it was undeveloped until now.

It is 55 km off Pointe Noire and 7 km from infrastructure at Likouala. Development of Boatou required the installation of a dedicated platform.

Perenco Congo is the operator of the Boatou permit with a 75% stake. Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) has 15%, Africa Oil and Gas Corp. (AOGC) has 5% and PetroCongo 5%.

Perenco took the final investment decision (FID) on Boatou in 2020, one of only two FIDs that year in Africaon Boatou in 2020, one of only two FIDs that year in Africa.

