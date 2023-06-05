Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Expro wins Tilenga work from TotalEnergies

Total has said that development of Tilenga will be limited to less than 1% of park land.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/06/2023, 9:50 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesLake in the foreground, green rolling hills behind
TotalEnergies is working on the Tilenga project, in Uganda's west. Picture shows; Uganda's Tilenga. Uganda. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; Unknown

Expro Group has won a five-year well intervention and integrity contract from TotalEnergies for work in Uganda, on the Tilenga project.

Expro said the contract was worth more than $30 million for slickline services. The company said one factor in winning the work was its provision of an innovative way in which to reduce carbon emissions. It also noted its focus on national recruitment with a local development plan.

Expro will begin work in the second quarter of this year. Initially it will support drilling, it said, and then to follow with production optimisation, integrity and well workover support.

The company said it had designed four well intervention units for the work. These are intended to reduce equipment footprint and CO2 emissions, while also improving efficiency.

The Tilenga project covers six fields and more than 400 wells. With drilling starting this year, it will continue for five years.

Uganda has set the target of reaching first oil by 2025. Production should reach 190,000 barrels per day at plateau. A 95-km flowline will run from Tilenga to a central processing facility (CPF) at Kasinyi.

Park drilling

One particular area of sensitivity is the location of the project, near a national park. Expro noted it had taken this into consideration when designing its offering.

Iain Farley, Expro’s vice president for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, welcomed the deal in developing its relationship with Total further. This project “reinforces Expro’s ability to partner in frontier field developments in support of energy security”.

Farley said the design was “engineered with the specific needs of this project in mind, taking into account the environmental sensitivities of the location and the need to support the project’s overall environmental and social objectives”.

Total has said that development of Tilenga will be limited to less than 1% of park land.

The operator has made a number of environmental commitments in consideration of its location. These include limiting the number of well locations to 10 and limiting sound and visual impact of drilling equipment.

