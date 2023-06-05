Expro wins Tilenga work from TotalEnergies

Expro Group has won a five-year well intervention and integrity contract from TotalEnergies for work in Uganda, on the Tilenga project.

Expro said the contract was worth more than $30 million for slickline services. The company said one factor in winning the work was its provision of an innovative way in which to reduce carbon emissions. It also noted its focus on national recruitment with a local development plan.

Expro will begin work in the second quarter of this year. Initially it will support drilling, it said, and then to follow with production optimisation, integrity and well workover support.

The company said it had designed four well intervention units for the work. These are intended to reduce equipment footprint and CO2 emissions, while also improving efficiency.

The Tilenga project covers six fields and more than 400 wells. With drilling starting this year, it will continue for five years.

Uganda has set the target of reaching first oil by 2025. Production should reach 190,000 barrels per day at plateau. A 95-km flowline will run from Tilenga to a central processing facility (CPF) at Kasinyi.

Park drilling

One particular area of sensitivity is the location of the project, near a national park. Expro noted it had taken this into consideration when designing its offering.

Iain Farley, Expro’s vice president for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, welcomed the deal in developing its relationship with Total further. This project “reinforces Expro’s ability to partner in frontier field developments in support of energy security”.

Farley said the design was “engineered with the specific needs of this project in mind, taking into account the environmental sensitivities of the location and the need to support the project’s overall environmental and social objectives”.

Total has said that development of Tilenga will be limited to less than 1% of park land.

The operator has made a number of environmental commitments in consideration of its location. These include limiting the number of well locations to 10 and limiting sound and visual impact of drilling equipment.