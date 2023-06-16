WoodMac hails Total’s shallow-water find as biggest in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

WoodMac hails Total’s shallow-water find as biggest in a decade

“However, there are challenges. Nigeria is not known for short lead-times, particularly where JV projects are concerned."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/06/2023, 2:52 pm Updated: 16/06/2023, 2:52 pm
© BloombergPatrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies SE, during a panel session at the Paris Air Forum in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
TotalEnergies’ discovery at Ntokon in Nigeria’s is the country’s “biggest shallow water discovery in a decade” according to Wood Mackenzie.

Director of upstream research Gail Anderson hailed the find. She said the discovery showed there was “still plenty of running room in the shallow water Niger Delta”.

The consultancy estimates the Ntokon field could hold 300-400 million barrels of oil equivalent. It drew analogies with other shallow water discoveries in the Niger Delta’s Tertiary Agbada formation and “above-average recovery from high quality reservoirs”.

Anderson said, based on 320mn boe of reserves, a development could involve up to 30 wells and a multi-phase pipeline to Ofon.

Total, the operator with a 40% stake in OML 102, could reach first oil in 2029, she said. Ofon is 20 km to the northeast, on the same block.

“This would generate a healthy IRR of 24%, based on the current concession terms”, she said. This would involve not converting the licence to fall in line with the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) fiscal terms.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) owns the remaining 60% stake in the licence.

ILX plans

Using the Ofon facilities would reduce emissions and gas exports would allow the project to avoid flaring.

“This demonstrates the advantages of shorter-cycle tie-backs over more expensive stand-alone developments for both cost savings and lower emissions,” said Anderson.

“However, there are challenges. Nigeria is not known for short lead-times, particularly where JV projects are concerned. Ntokon will provide a test in the face of stiff global competition to see if all interested parties could quickly progress lower-cost, lower-carbon projects and allow Nigeria to kick-start desperately-needed investment and recover its declining production.”

Welligence Energy Analytics said there were other tie-back candidates to Ofon, including the Etisong and Etisong North finds. Total, Welligence said, is “building a pipeline of such opportunities across its offshore portfolio in Nigeria”.

