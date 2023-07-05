Total plans Congolese exploration well this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Total plans Congolese exploration well this year

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/07/2023, 3:55 pm
Picture shows; Henri-Max Ndong Nzue, Total's senior vice president in Africa for exploration and production, and Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Brazzaville, Congo. Supplied by Congolese embassy in France Date; 03/07/2023

TotalEnergies will drill an exploration well on the Marine XX offshore licence this year, a company official has said.

Henri-Max Ndong Nzue, Total’s senior vice president in Africa for exploration and production, confirmed the plan this week. Nzue was speaking to the press following a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Brazzaville.

A representative of the French company confirmed the plans for the Niamou well in 2023, in around 2,000 metres of water. The exploration well will be Total’s first exploration well in the country for some years.

The Congolese embassy in France reported the meeting had taken place in the presidential palace on July 3.

“We discussed, I would say, the work in progress within Total Energies E&P Congo. What we are doing in terms of operations, support for our hydrocarbon production and then the way in which we are preparing”, said Nzue.

The Total executive also discussed plans for tree planting in Congo under the Makasi project.

“TotalEnergies is a long-term partner of the Republic of Congo”, he said. This is “not only in its traditional businesses of oil and gas production, but also … we are building new partnerships”. New areas of co-operation include hydropower and solar energy, Nzue said.

Brazzaville awarded the deep offshore block to Total in February 2020. The company also won the onshore blocks Nanga and Mokelembembe. Total dropped the latter block by the end of 2021.

At Marine XX, the company initially said it was planning to drill the well in 2022.

Total and Woodside Energy won the block and then farmed down a 30% stake to Petronas in July 2022. Woodside was left with 22.5%, from its original 42.5%.

Woodside has said there is a one-well commitment on the licence, due by the end of 2025.

Eni has two rigs in country at the moment, Borr Drilling’s Prospector 5 and Natt, under contracts that will run to February 2024.

