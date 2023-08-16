Seplat rig capsizes, one dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Seplat rig capsizes, one dead

The Depthwize drilling rig, Majestic, was in transit to a drilling site at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/08/2023, 8:06 am Updated: 16/08/2023, 8:37 am
© Supplied by Niger Delta InsiderThe capsized Majestic rig which killed one person, with another three missing in an accident for Seplat
Seplat Energy has reported a serious incident with a swamp drilling rig on August 15 that has led to one fatality.

Another three rig personnel are still missing, it said. The other 92 members of the crew are accounted for and safe, Seplat reported.

The Depthwize drilling rig, Majestic, was in transit to a drilling site at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

Seplat has activated its emergency response and rescue efforts, to work alongside the rig owner and the authorities.

The company said thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the crew members. “Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families,” it said.

Seplat will provide more details as it understands more about the incident. It will carry out a detailed investigation of the accident’s cause, it noted.

Sahara Reporters, citing a conversation with an unnamed source, claimed one British expatriate and five Nigerian workers had died.

Issues on rigs

The Majestic rig is an inland water drilling barge rig. It was built in 2011. It can drill in water depths of 8 to 24 feet, and reach drilling depths of 30,000 feet.

According to Depthwize, the rig can accommodate 120 people and has eight 25-person life rafts.

In Seplat’s most recent results the company noted that while it was making progress, its drilling programme was “moderately behind plan”.

At the end of July, it noted that the Ovhor-21 well was ongoing. Seplat attributed this to “downhole challenges” and “mechanical issues on the contracted rigs”. Ovhor straddles OML 38 and 41.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck the Majestic. In 2018, while working for Conoil in Bayelsa State, a fire broke out – although fortunately all workers were evacuated.

