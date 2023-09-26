Bowleven share price tumbles amid financing challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Bowleven share price tumbles amid financing challenge

Bowleven said SNH’s approval had “remained outstanding for a significant period”. It is not clear when SNH will make the decision on approving the transaction, “if at all”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/09/2023, 10:15 am Updated: 26/09/2023, 10:18 am
Bowleven (LON:BLVN) has warned that slow progress in approving a deal in Cameroon may see the company need to raise more funds – and at a substantial discount.

The company’s share price has fallen 58% today, at the time of writing.

The company is working on the Etinde project, offshore Cameroon.

Perenco agreed in June 2022 to buy New Age (African Global Energy) out of the Etinde project for an undisclosed amount. The formal long-stop date passed on June 30 this year.

However, Bowleven said the two companies were still working on the transaction.

Bowleven noted there could be no guarantee that the deal would complete. It flagged as challenges the amount of time that has passed and the “geopolitical disruptions in neighbouring countries”.

Military officers seized power in Gabon, Cameroon’s neighbour to the south, recently. Cameroon President Paul Biya has been in power for more than 40 years and there has been some speculation the country could be susceptible to a coup.

When New Age – or Perenco – reach a final investment decision (FID) on Etinde, Bowleven is due to receive a $25 million bonus.

Given the uncertainty around the project’s ownership, FID has been repeatedly pushed back. In mid-2022, Bowleven suggested the partners might reach FID later that year.

That deadline has passed and Bowleven has not provided an update today on FID progress. The most recent update from Bowleven on FID timing was late 2024, depending on Perenco’s review of the Etinde development.

State-owned Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) must give approval for the Perenco agreement to move forward. Bowleven said SNH’s approval had “remained outstanding for a significant period”. It is not clear when SNH will make the decision on approving the transaction, “if at all”.

Bowleven has around $1.25 million of cash as of the end of last week.

This should be enough to fund Bowleven only until the end of the first quarter of 2024. Earlier this year, the company put monthly running costs for the company at $125,000-200,000.

As a result, it has had to consider how best to continue. An unnamed shareholder has offered cash at a “very substantial discount” to Bowleven’s current market price.

It is not clear whether this fundraising will firm up or not, neither are the structure and terms clear.

A shareholder revolt in 2018 saw the previous board ousted and a new group brought in, led by Eli Chahin. The company then paid out a special dividend in 2019 of $50mn.

