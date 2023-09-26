Eni wins three of four blocks in Egypt round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni wins three of four blocks in Egypt round

Announcing the results, Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said the companies would invest at least $281 million and drill up to 12 wells.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/09/2023, 12:43 pm
The Zohr gas field, offshore Egypt

Eni has won three areas in the Mediterranean Sea from Egyptian Natural Gas Holding’s (EGAS) auction.

EGAS awarded four areas in total. Two in the Mediterranean went to Eni alone. Eni will share the third with BP and QatarEnergy (QE).

EGAS awarded the fourth licence to Russia’s Zarubezhneft, in the Nile Delta.

Announcing the results, Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said the companies would invest at least $281 million and drill up to 12 wells.

The ministry also reported a $7.5mn signature bonus for the exploration phases.

Egypt launched the round at the end of 2022. Initially, the deadline was for April 20, but the ministry subsequently pushed this back to July.

The bid round offered 12 blocks in total, with six on- and six offshore.

Egypt launched a new bid round yesterday, backed by Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) and South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Co. (Ganope).

