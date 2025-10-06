When Shell announced its return to Angola at a conference in early September, the room erupted in applause. The scene was a world away from the tough times and conservative outlook of the North Sea and goes some way to demonstrating the Angola advantage.

Angola has become one of the hottest energy destinations in Africa – or even the world – in a move driven by the Luanda government. London-listed Afentra is one company that has seen the benefits of this focus.

The West African nation has transformed from a major-only market into a broader-based opportunity, with something for everyone. This evolution offers important lessons about how regulatory reform and government engagement can drive energy sector growth.

According to Afentra COO Ian Cloke, Angola had been seen as a tough neighbourhood until around 2019, with the launch of Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG).

It is not all plain sailing. There are local content requirements, which prove challenging, while ageing infrastructure requires investment in some areas.

“From our experience, [Angola] has been incredibly supportive,” Cloke said. ANPG has been “working with us, listening to us, supporting us from a physical perspective [and] from a data perspective”.

Broadly speaking, there are two strands to the Angola oil sector. The supermajors continue to drive the deepwater and frontier exploration options. For instance, Shell signed up to enter Angola earlier this month, agreeing to work on Block 33, which has water depths up to 2,400 metres.

The other strand is in the mature areas, where there have been discoveries made and infrastructure installed – but Afentra sees room for more.

Angola advantage

Afentra launched into Angola in 2022, with an eye on under-developed potential. “What we’re doing is proven to deliver value in the North Sea, in the Gulf of Mexico,” Cloke explained. “We’re taking that model and applying it in Angola.”

In Afentra’s shallow-water areas, the company believes there is around 3.5 billion barrels of oil in place. “If we can increase the recovery rate by 3%, that’s about 100 million barrels more. To go out and find a 100mn barrel prospect, that takes a fair amount of work – and capital.”

In the first half of the year, the company produced just over 6,000 barrels per day. It does not have a volume in mind, the COO said – the focus is on “delivering value. Some of these discovered resources on our licences can produce at 10,000 bpd. There’s no need to roll the dice. It’s not as sexy as deepwater frontier exploration, but it’s a lot lower risk.”

A light well intervention for Afentra can pay back the investment in six to eight weeks, Cloke said.

This offsets the operational complexity of Angola. Delivering logistics in remote areas can be a challenge, alongside the need for strong local partnerships.

“You would not find this level of opportunity in the shallow water anywhere else in the world,” Cloke said. In Angola’s deepwater, meanwhile, “it’s like kids chasing a football over the pitch and they’re all standing in one part. Those big companies have left opportunities behind.”

Cloke noted that competition was increasing for access to the Angola advantage. More companies are paying attention to those overlooked resources on which Afentra has focused. But the COO expressed confidence it would be able to continue thriving.

New additions

Afentra signed on to work in Block 3/24 in early September, alongside Maurel et Prom and Sonangol. Previously, the block was held by TotalEnergies.

The French company “ran out of time. They were focused on the billion barrels over there. It’s an overlooked opportunity with short tie-in distance to infrastructure.”

© Supplied by Afentra

Of particular interest to Afentra was Goulongo, Palanca North East and Quissama – or “go pretty quick” as the team calls them – in the north. The previous operator tested Palanca at 6,000 bpd: “We’ve got two quality wells there, suspended in shallow water, really close to infrastructure.”

ANPG’s reforms did not just attract oil investment. The regulator also delivered a commercial framework for gas developments, overturning the previous policy that allowed this to be wasted.

Block 3/24 also holds the Cefo find, which has around 400 Bcf of gas. This resource has been historically neglected in Angola, as it was not commercially viable under the previous rules.

Afentra is working on a gas management plan on Block 3/05 and Cefo, on 3/24. “There’s no reason to flare gas in the present market. We’ve got a clear way to tackle that.” The plan is to collect, compress and export the gas to Angola LNG.

Operational evolution

When Afentra launched, the team was eager to highlight how they could drive change, even without being operators.

The company is now picking up operatorships. “You can have great influence as a non-operator,” Cloke said, “but becoming operator means you can drive the pace of the opportunities you want to pursue.”

Afentra took the decision to operate Block 3/24, its first offshore operated area. “Once we’re in production, we can actually step away, hand over to a local player. We don’t need to be running it once it’s producing.”

Over the next 12-18 months, Afentra will access the existing wells and explore some additions, such as Kuma.

“And then there’s exploration. The best place to look for new resources is an area where you can tie them on really quickly.” There are undrilled fault blocks on the licence and extensive infrastructure.

The plan for Afentra’s operatorship, therefore, is to accelerate to secure cash flow from the new block and then it will likely acquire new 3D seismic. “There could be a lot more oil sitting out there.”

There are risks and delays in Angolan operations. Bureaucracy can be tough to navigate, although this is improving, while currency controls and local content add layers of complexity.

On the edge

It is the geology that underpins Afentra’s success, but just as important is the attitude of the government. Luanda has taken a decision to back oil and gas plans in order to drive growth for Angola.

Pressure is on the government to support the industry, with oil production slipping below 1 million bpd in July.

Plans for a new licence round and the decision to drop out of OPEC demonstrate the government’s intent to prioritise production. The big moves will come from the offshore, with the likes of Total’s Kaminho project.

But eking out marginal barrels from the shallow waters will play its part in delivering for Angola – and for the independent E&Ps willing to take a chance.

Angola’s transformation offers a masterclass in pragmatic energy policy. While others debate the pace of transition, Luanda has created a market where Shell’s major-scale vision can coexist with Afentra’s six-week paybacks.

For UK investors watching North Sea prospects dim, the Angola advantage presents a compelling alternative.

The West African state poses real challenges, with infrastructure gaps and regulatory complexity. These are improving, but require patience and expertise. But the state is clear-eyed about what it wants: production, investment and growth.

In an industry often caught between ideology and economics, Angola has chosen prosperity. That clarity, more than any resource endowment, may be its greatest competitive advantage.