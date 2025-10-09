Canada-listed Sintana Energy has struck a deal to acquire AIM-listed Challenger Energy Group, which focuses on Uruguay.

The all-share deal will see around 25% of the combined company listed in London, giving UK markets a new opportunity to take a chance on Namibia.

Challenger has a 40% stake in OFF-1 and 100% in OFF-3, both offshore Uruguay. Chevron holds the other 60% stake in OFF-1.

Sintana will provide 0.4705 shares for each ordinary share in Challenger. This suggests an implied value of 16.6 pence per Challenger share, around £44.7 million in its entirety. This is a 44% premium to Challenger’s closing price on 8 October and a 97% premium over the last three months.

As part of the deal, Sintana will seek admission for its shares to trade on AIM, in the fourth quarter of this year. This is around the time the acquisition should close. Around 34.2% of Challenger’s shareholders have committed to supporting the deal.

Sintana said the deal would create a company with a “leading exploration platform” in the southern Atlantic conjugate margin.

Sintana has a 4.9% indirect stake in the Mopane discovery, offshore Namibia. This licence is operated by Galp, which is working on its own farm-out plans.

The Canadian company’s CEO Robert Bose said the deal “delivers on our long-term strategy to create and execute on a portfolio of exposures to high-impact exploration opportunities”.

The deal to expand into Uruguay will provide “a diversified portfolio of development stage and exploration assets”, Bose said.

Chevron agreed to take part of Challenger’s OFF-1 block in March 2024. This saw it pay a $12.5mn cash payment and a commitment to carry the junior company’s shares of a seismic programme.

Should the group move into drilling, Chevron will carry half of Challenger’s share of an initial exploration well.

Challenger expects the seismic shoot to begin late this year or early in 2026. Challenger is also seeking a partner to enter its OFF-3 block.

One of the conditions flagged by the companies was approval from the Uruguayan regulator. If this agency does not back the deal, Sintana has made it clear it would walk away.

SP Angel’s David Mirzai said Namibian finds had ”made it possible to correlate what are now proven, oil-producing source rocks directly across into the conjugate margin basins offshore Uruguay”.

Sintana also has a stake in Namibia’s PEL 90, alongside Chevron. The US major recently hired the head of TotalEnergies’ exploration unit, Kevin McLachlan. The French company was the first mover offshore Namibia, with its Venus find, with McLachlan heavily involved.