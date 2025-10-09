The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sintana-Challenger merger eyes new front for southern Atlantic exploration

The deal “delivers on our long-term strategy to create and execute on a portfolio of exposures to high-impact exploration opportunities”.

October 9th 2025, 3:21 pm
2 min read
Picture shows; Hercules rig. Namibia. Supplied by Odjfell Drilling Date; 17/01/2024© Supplied by Odjfell Drilling
Picture shows; Hercules rig. Namibia. Supplied by Odjfell Drilling Date; 17/01/2024

Ed Reed

Editor

Canada-listed Sintana Energy has struck a deal to acquire AIM-listed Challenger Energy Group, which focuses on Uruguay.

The all-share deal will see around 25% of the combined company listed in London, giving UK markets a new opportunity to take a chance on Namibia.

Challenger has a 40% stake in OFF-1 and 100% in OFF-3, both offshore Uruguay. Chevron holds the other 60% stake in OFF-1.

Sintana will provide 0.4705 shares for each ordinary share in Challenger. This suggests an implied value of 16.6 pence per Challenger share, around £44.7 million in its entirety. This is a 44% premium to Challenger’s closing price on 8 October and a 97% premium over the last three months.

As part of the deal, Sintana will seek admission for its shares to trade on AIM, in the fourth quarter of this year. This is around the time the acquisition should close. Around 34.2% of Challenger’s shareholders have committed to supporting the deal.

Sintana said the deal would create a company with a “leading exploration platform” in the southern Atlantic conjugate margin.

Sintana has a 4.9% indirect stake in the Mopane discovery, offshore Namibia. This licence is operated by Galp, which is working on its own farm-out plans.

The Canadian company’s CEO Robert Bose said the deal “delivers on our long-term strategy to create and execute on a portfolio of exposures to high-impact exploration opportunities”.

The deal to expand into Uruguay will provide “a diversified portfolio of development stage and exploration assets”, Bose said.

Namibia Uruguay

Chevron agreed to take part of Challenger’s OFF-1 block in March 2024. This saw it pay a $12.5mn cash payment and a commitment to carry the junior company’s shares of a seismic programme.

Should the group move into drilling, Chevron will carry half of Challenger’s share of an initial exploration well.

Challenger expects the seismic shoot to begin late this year or early in 2026. Challenger is also seeking a partner to enter its OFF-3 block.

One of the conditions flagged by the companies was approval from the Uruguayan regulator. If this agency does not back the deal, Sintana has made it clear it would walk away.

SP Angel’s David Mirzai said Namibian finds had ”made it possible to correlate what are now proven, oil-producing source rocks directly across into the conjugate margin basins offshore Uruguay”.

Sintana also has a stake in Namibia’s PEL 90, alongside Chevron. The US major recently hired the head of TotalEnergies’ exploration unit, Kevin McLachlan. The French company was the first mover offshore Namibia, with its Venus find, with McLachlan heavily involved.

Tags