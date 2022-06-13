Shell, Equinor sign LNG framework deal with Tanzania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Shell, Equinor sign LNG framework deal with Tanzania

Major investors have signed a framework agreement with Tanzania, marking progress for the country’s LNG aspirations.
By Ed Reed
13/06/2022, 10:48 am Updated: 13/06/2022, 5:20 pm
© BloombergTanks onboard the Karmol LNGT Powership Asia floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), operated by Karpowership, viewed from the ship's bridge whilst docked at Cape Town port in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan oversaw the signing of the deal on June 11.

Tanzanian Energy Minister January Makamba and deputy attorney-general Evaristo Longopa signed the framework deal on behalf of the host country. Equinor Tanzania country manager Unni Merethe Skorstad Fjaer and Shell Tanzania country chair Jared Kuehl signed on behalf of the investors.

The president welcomed the signing, which will cover the onshore processing. “The 70 trillion shillings [$30 billion] to be invested will bring about a major revolution to boost our economy and the well-being of Tanzanians,” she said.

“Today marks an early milestone in our collective journey towards progressing the LNG opportunity in Tanzania,” said a Shell representative.

“The initialling of the framework agreement for the Tanzania Gas and LNG Project (TLNG) with the government of Tanzania is a reflection of the hard work and joint prioritization of the potential LNG Project by investors and the administration of H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan.”

The companies intend to build the LNG plant in Lindi, in Tanzania’s south.

Transforming Tanzania

The Citizen newspaper reported Hassan as saying LNG would bring “both capital and revenue”. As such, the project would have a transformative impact on Taznania.

She expressed the hope that the companies would reach a host government agreement (HGA) in December this year.

The companies and government will need to reach further agreements in order to reach a final investment decision (FID). These include the HGA, front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies and commercial agreements on long-term gas sales.

Companies discovered gas offshore Tanzania around 10 years ago. Development was challenging on a number of fronts, not least from the then president, John Magufuli. He died in early 2021, with Suluhu Hassan stepping up from vice president to president.

In February 2021, Shell’s then head of gas Maarten Wetselaar said the resource was “fantastic” but that the issue was political risk.

“When we overcome that we will push the go button. Fundamentally, that’s very valuable LNG. We’re working on it, but we’re not in a hurry,” Wetselaar said.

Hassan has overseen a noted improvement in the country’s approach to investment. In January this year, Tanzania appointed Baker Botts and GaffneyCline to lead talks with foreign investors on the LNG project.

