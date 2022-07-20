Eiffage completes GTA LNG platform for BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Eiffage completes GTA LNG platform for BP

Eiffage Génie Civil Marine have completed the central platform of the hub for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project, offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
By Ed Reed
20/07/2022, 2:38 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Eiffage G?nie CivilAerial view of ships and platforms with line of caissons
The platform consists of more than 3,200 tonnes of metal and 22 prefabricated concrete parts. BP is the operator of the project, which also involves Kosmos Energy.

Eiffage said it had supplied the equipment via its marine base in Dakar. The company has a fleet of 15 vessels, including a 300-bed flotel.

Eiffage said it had worked closely with Saipem in order to ensure safety and scheduling.

Local workers made up more than 75% of the work team. For most of these, Eiffage said, it was their first time working offshore.

The company completed the manufacturing of the 21 caissons in February. These massive blocks will provide protection for the floating LNG (FLNG) facility offshore. It installed the first caisson in July 2021.

The platform will be between the FLNG unit and the LNG tankers come to offtake volumes for export.

Construction of these caissons involved more than 130,000 cubic metres of concrete and 30,000 tonnes of steel. Each of the structures weighs around 16,000 tonnes.

Add on

At the end of the first quarter, the GTA LNG project was around 75% complete. First gas from the 2.5 million tonne per year project is expected by late 2023.

BP has said that all major structures, pipelines and flexible productions should be installed by the end of this year.

The Valaris DS-12 rig is drilling the four wells for the project. It is contracted to BP from April this year through to December.

Reuters quoted advisor to the Senegalese project Mamadou Fall Kane as saying the government was keen for more LNG. “We are working to reach an FID by September for the phase two that should double expected production”, Kane said. This would bring total production to 5mn tpy.

Kosmos, in its first quarter presentation, said it expected to provide a development decision on a second phase of work at Tortue “around mid-year”. The companies are also working on development options at BirAllah and Yakaar-Teranga.

