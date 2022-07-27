Eni, ANPG reach greenlight for first gas development in Angola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Eni, ANPG reach greenlight for first gas development in Angola

A group of foreign investors in Angola have taken the final investment decision (FID) on the New Gas Consortium, paving the way for more gas deliveries to the Angola LNG plant.
By Ed Reed
27/07/2022, 1:23 pm Updated: 27/07/2022, 2:20 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EniMan in orange boilersuit looks out of helicopter window
Picture shows; Claudio Descalzi. East Hub, Angola. Supplied by Eni Date; 12/03/2017

Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), Eni (MIL:ENI), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Sonangol, BP (LON:BP) and TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) have agreed to develop the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields.

A statement from ANPG said this was the first non-associated gas development in the country.

Development will begin this year with the aim of reaching first gas in 2026. It aims to reach 330 million cubic feet per day of production.

The work will consist of two offshore platforms, a gas processing plant and a pipeline to the Angola LNG plant. The liquefaction plant will also export condensates from Quiluma and Maboquiero.

Gas for Angola LNG will come from Blocks 2, 3 and 15/14. The first phase is focused on the shallow water Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields.

The joint statement said approval of the Quiluma and Maboqueiro development was an “important milestone” in unlocking new sources of reliable supply for the LNG plant.

New Angola

ANPG president Paulino Jerónimo described the move as a “historic decision” and pledging the agency’s support. This move will bring a “new dynamic” to Angola’s energy industry, he said. ANPG will “do everything to ensure that gas becomes a sustainable and profitable business for investors in our country”, he said.

Eni has a 26.6% stake in the consortium, while Chevron has 31%, Sonangol 19.8%, BP 11.8% and Total 11.8%. Eni took FID on the two-field project in December 2021.

The statement also noted the importance of the new legal regime. Presidential Decree (PD) 7/18 set the stage for companies to develop gas projects commercially.

Before this 2018 law, companies were required to hand over gas – free of charge – to Sonangol. The legislation also offered reduced tax on gas production.

