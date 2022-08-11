Saipem wins $900mn EPC contract on Angola’s LNG extension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Saipem has won contracts under Angola’s New Gas Consortium (NGC), to develop new sources of feedstock for the Angola LNG (ALNG) plant.

The Italian service company said the contracts were worth around $900 million.

The work involves three contracts, one onshore and two offshore, on the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields.

Saipem will handle engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), including hook-up and commissioning assistance, of the Quiluma platform and of the relevant onshore natural gas processing plant.

The company said this was confirmation of customers’ trust in Saipem to carry out complex projects. This is in terms of both technology and logistics, it said.

Saipem also noted this was the first project in Angola in the development of a non-associated gas field.

The new field development will provide ALNG with gas for domestic and international markets.

Saipem won the work from Azule Energy, the new venture involving Eni and BP, in addition to Sonangol P&P, Chevron and TotalEnergies.

Eni and its partners approved the project at the end of July.