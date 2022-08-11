Saipem wins $900mn EPC contract on Angola’s LNG extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Saipem wins $900mn EPC contract on Angola’s LNG extension

Saipem has won contracts under Angola’s New Gas Consortium (NGC), to develop new sources of feedstock for the Angola LNG (ALNG) plant.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/08/2022, 12:31 pm
The Italian service company said the contracts were worth around $900 million.

The work involves three contracts, one onshore and two offshore, on the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields.

Saipem will handle engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), including hook-up and commissioning assistance, of the Quiluma platform and of the relevant onshore natural gas processing plant.

The company said this was confirmation of customers’ trust in Saipem to carry out complex projects. This is in terms of both technology and logistics, it said.

Saipem also noted this was the first project in Angola in the development of a non-associated gas field.

The new field development will provide ALNG with gas for domestic and international markets.

Saipem won the work from Azule Energy, the new venture involving Eni and BP, in addition to Sonangol P&P, Chevron and TotalEnergies.

Eni and its partners approved the project at the end of July.

