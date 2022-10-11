BP, Kosmos sign up to BirAllah study with eye on LNG FID

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

BP, Kosmos sign up to BirAllah study with eye on LNG FID

Mauritania has signed a production-sharing contract (PSC) for the BirAllah field with BP and Kosmos Energy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/10/2022, 8:46 pm
Mauritania has signed a production-sharing contract (PSC) for the BirAllah field with BP and Kosmos Energy.

The field holds around 80 trillion cubic feet of gas, the Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy said. This is more than the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is under development.

The oil minister, Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh, signed the agreement today with BP’s vice president for Mauritania and Senegal Emil Ismayilov and Kosmos regional head Todd Niebruegge.

The PSC runs for 30 months, the statement said. This should give the companies and state sufficient time to reach a business plan. The previous exploration phase of the C8 block, which holds BirAllah, expired in June 2022.

It expects to carry out engineering studies during this period and aim for a final investment decision (FID) in the first half of 2025. BP and Kosmos have previously said BirAllah may constitute a separate LNG hub, with capacity of around 10 million tonnes per year.

BirAllah is around 60 km north of the GTA development and around 100 km offshore. The statement said Mauritania would hold a 29% stake as part of its drive to secure the greatest benefit.

The ministry went on to say it intended to maximise local content in the development of BirAllah, particularly around the port of Ndiago. The plan would involve processing and export facilities onshore at Ndiago.

Developing BirAllah would transform Mauritania’s economy, the ministry said, and confirm the country’s position as a gas producer. The gas field would also provide scope for petrochemical industries and steel processing.

Kosmos, in August, said the participants had agreed the major terms and conditions for the PSC. The company also noted the possibility that a development plan for BirAllah may also encompass the Orca find.

Kosmos drilled the initial discovery well on BirAllah in November 2015. It then drilled the Orca-1 in the fourth quarter of 2019, also finding pay. The company carried out appraisal studies and concept design on the two finds in 2021.

