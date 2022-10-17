NLNG declares force majeure on Niger Delta flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

NLNG declares force majeure on Niger Delta flooding

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has declared force majeure as a result of flooding that disrupted upstream gas suppliers.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/10/2022, 5:20 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nigeria LNGTwo men in high vis vests stand on brown earth
Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has declared force majeure as a result of flooding that disrupted upstream gas suppliers. Picture shows; Early works on the Train 7 project. Bonny Island. Supplied by Nigeria LNG Date; 10/06/2020

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has declared force majeure as a result of flooding that disrupted upstream gas suppliers.

The company said its declaration followed statements of force majeure from its suppliers. The gas producers gave the notice as a result of “high flood water levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to NLNG”.

Flooding in Nigeria has killed 603 people, as of Sunday, while driving a number of communities out of their homes.

NLNG general manager for external relations Andy Odeh explained the company had declared force majeure in line with its sales agreements.

The company is “currently reviewing the situation with gas suppliers to ascertain the extent of the disruption to its operations”. NLNG will “endeavour to mitigate the impact of the force majeure to the extent reasonably possible”.

Infrastructure disruption

NLNG covers six trains at Bonny Island, with a seventh train under construction. The facility is Nigeria’s largest consumer of gas, consuming around 3.5 billion cubic feet per day.

Three joint ventures provide gas to NLNG, Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG) and Nigerian Agip Oil Co. (NAOC).

According to Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) data from August, SPDC is the main supplier of gas to NLNG.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has warned of flooding disruption in Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The problem is set to continue for the “coming weeks”, the ministry said. It called for state governments “to begin evacuation of persons living along water channels and other areas obstructing the flow of water”.

The ministry reported the floods had displaced 1.3 million people, with 82,000 houses destroyed and 121,000 houses damaged. Roads and infrastructure have also been destroyed.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts