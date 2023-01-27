BP tipped to reach next Senegal FID this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

BP tipped to reach next Senegal FID this year

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/01/2023, 12:32 pm
© Supplied by Technip EnergiesAerial view of FPSO at sea in mist
Picture shows; Tortue FPSO. China. Supplied by Technip Energies

BP and Kosmos Energy will present a plan of development for the Yakaar-Teranga this year and reach a final investment decision, a Senegalese official has said.

Yakaar-Teranga has 32 trillion cubic feet of gas, double the size of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is due to start producing this year.

Mamadou Fall Kane, deputy permanent secretary of COS-Petrogaz, predicted the companies would take final investment decision (FID) on Yakaar-Teranga in 2023.

BP head Bernard Looney was “very assertive, very convincing and very confident in bringing a plan to develop Yakaar Teranga with Kosmos Energy. They will present a plan in the first quarter of this year,” he said.

“We expect first gas from Yakaar-Teranga by 2026, that will cover all our domestic needs and also have an export train. By 2030, Senegal may be producing around 12 million tonne per annum,” Fall Kane said.

The companies have an obligation to supply gas locally, for power in Senegal. Senelec is converting power plants from heavy fuel oil to gas.

The FPSO for the first phase at the GTA sailed away from China this week and is due to arrive in the second quarter.

Woodside Energy also expects to start producing oil from the 100,000 barrel per day Sangomar field in late 2023. The Australian company has said the project is 77% complete, with seven of the 23 planned wells completed.

The country’s growth – of 8% this year and 10% next – requires affordable energy to continue growing the economy.

Senegal has 12 blocks available. It will hold a licence round to offer them, the COS official said, but the timing was not yet determined. “Total is still exploring two blocks in our acreage,” he continued.

