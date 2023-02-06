Total calls in experts to assess Mozambique LNG return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Total calls in experts to assess Mozambique LNG return

The head of Total visited Afungi industrial site, the resettlement village of Quitunda and the towns of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia. It was an attack on Palma in March 2021 that halted Mozambique LNG.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/02/2023, 7:37 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesAerial picture of work site with heavy construction
Picture shows; CCS joint venture camp site. Cabo Delgado, Mozambique. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; Unknown

TotalEnergies has appointed a humanitarian expert to assess the situation in Mozambique to inform its decision on restarting work on the LNG project.

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of the French company, visited the northern Cabo Delgado province last week. He held talks with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and visited various points of interest.

Pouyanné said he had appointed Jean-Christophe Rufin to assess the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado. Rufin has advised the French state on peacekeeping and was also the ambassador to Senegal and Gambia from 2007 to 2010. He previously worked for Médecins sans frontières (MSF).

Rufin will evaluate Mozambique LNG’s actions and propose plans, if required. He is due to present his report at the end of February, with Total sharing conclusions with its partners on the project.

They will then “decide whether the conditions are met for resuming project activities”.

Pouyanné said the situation in Cabo Delgado had improved “significantly” since 2021, when Total declared force majeure. He noted the “support provided by the African countries that committed themselves to restore peace and security”.

Resuming work at Mozambique LNG will “require, in particular the restoration of security in the region, the resumption of public services and the return to normal life for the people of the region”. Rufin’s report will “assess whether the current situation allows for a resumption of activities while respecting human rights”, Pouyanné said.

Root causes

The head of Total visited Afungi industrial site, the resettlement village of Quitunda and the towns of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia. It was an attack on Palma in March 2021 that halted Mozambique LNG.

The liquefaction plant includes two trains, with proposed capacity of 13.1 million tonnes per year. The plant would take gas from the offshore Golfinho and Atum fields, in Area 1 offshore.

Total has a 26.5% interest in the project. State-owned ENH Rovuma Área Um has 15%, Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 20%, ONGC Videsh Rovuma 10%, Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique 10%, BPRL Ventures Mozambique 10% and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 8.5%.

Cabo Ligado, which tracks local violence, has suggested the insurgency may be dispersing, but violence has continued. While SADC and Rwandan forces have had successes in fighting the insurgents, there have also been allegations and videos of human rights abuses.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts