Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Bechtel to decarbonise Shell’s Idku under unified power plan

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/02/2023, 11:04 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla opens a gas station in January 2021

Shell is taking steps to decarbonise its Idku LNG plant and West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM), in partnership with Bechtel, Enppi and Petrojet.

Shell Egypt head Khaled Kassem, Bechtel vice president Karim El-Dessouky, Petrojet president Waleed Lotfy and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) head Magdy Galal signed the deal. The agreement took place at the Egypt Petroleum Show, currently under way in Cairo.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla and British ambassador in Cairo Gareth Bayley witnessed the signing.

The agreement marks the start of work to reduce emissions. It covers the two trains at Idku under Egypt LNG (ELNG) and WDDM.

The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the same conference in 2022.

Bechtel’s El-Dessouky said the work would run for six years. He noted that the project involved a unified energy system, linking the onshore gas processing plants for the WDDM fields and the LNG facility at Idku. The aim is to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Shell’s Kassem said that cutting emissions was a “top priority” for the company. The energy efficiency work demonstrated Shell’s commitment to Egypt, he continued.

El Molla said the project was the starting point for the government’s plans to reduce emissions from the energy sector. International partners will help drive this programme, he said.

