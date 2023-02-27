BP, Kosmos clash over GTA LNG sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

BP, Kosmos clash over GTA LNG sales

Kosmos will consider its options this year. Inglis said it would be likely that the second phase would have some element of fixed contract and spot pricing. “We will not have to have sold all the gas” at final investment decision (FID), he said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/02/2023, 8:55 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergBP FTSE 100
A BP Plc logo on a totem sign at a petrol station forecourt in London, UK, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

BP’s gas marketing unit and Kosmos Energy have gone to arbitration over planned LNG sales from the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project.

In 2022, Kosmos began examining ways in which it could divert cargoes from the project, as gas prices accelerated against the backdrop of tightness in the European market.

BP is the operator of the GTA LNG project. Its BP Gas Marketing subsidiary signed up as the sole offtaker. The contract runs for 20 years and covers 2.45 million tonnes per year of LNG.

“There’s a difference of opinion” over how Kosmos could divert cargoes, CEO and chairman Andy Inglis said on the conference call. Characterising it as a “disagreement between friends” and that the decision had been taken to bring in a third party arbitrator. This will provide a forum that allows for the contract to be interpreted.

“It’s a good thing, we can get everything clear before we start to use those cargo optimisation options,” he said. The sale and purchase agreement (SPA) officially begins at the end of the commissioning period, which should be around mid-2024.

Kosmos is working with a “list of high-grade buyers” on a potential contract structure, he said. “We anticipate we would be in a position to select a high grade buyer and contract structure in the first half of this year.”

Inglis, talking in November 2022, said there was a standard non-delivery penalty for the first phase of GTA LNG. A typical penalty might be 20-30% of a Brent-linked price, he said – a price that Kosmos would find acceptable. Diverting those cargoes might provide an additional $200mn of net revenue to Kosmos over two years.

Options open

The second phase, which Kosmos sketched out would involve a gravity-based structure (GBS), is “fundamentally different” from the first phase. The company does not feel it needs to sell all the volumes in advance, given the lower cost of the next phase.

Kosmos will consider its options this year. Inglis said it would be likely that the second phase would have some element of fixed contract and spot pricing. “We will not have to have sold all the gas” at final investment decision (FID), he said.

Further out, the company is also considering BirAllah and Yakaar-Teranga. The former is in Mauritania and would be a pure LNG export plan. The latter is in Senegal and development would initially involve gas supplies for the local market.

“There may be a choice about which one we invest in and which we bring in partners. It’s a great problem to have.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts