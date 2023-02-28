WBHO raises prospect of return to Mozambique LNG this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

WBHO raises prospect of return to Mozambique LNG this year

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/02/2023, 1:41 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by WBHOAerial view of camp site in Mozambique
South Africa's WBHO has struck a positive note on a potential return to work at TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG project. Picture shows; WBHO camp site in northern Mozambique. Supplied by WBHO Date; 15/03/2021

South Africa’s WBHO has struck a positive note on a potential return to work at TotalEnergies’ Mozambique LNG project.

The South African builder reported its six-month results today.

Towards the end of the reporting period, it said, it was “awarded a contract for the advance site infrastructure works related to the large-scale gas infrastructure for Total in northern Mozambique”. This “may be a precursor to the resumption of the main works later in the year”.

It reiterated the emergence of “positive signs” for the LNG project a number of times.

Total declared force majeure on Mozambique LNG following a terrorist attack on the nearby town of Palma, in March 2021. Earlier this month, CEO and chairman Patrick Pouyanné visited Cabo Delgado and announced the appointment of a human rights rapporteur, Jean-Christophe Rufin.

The French company has charged Rufin with assessing Mozambique LNG’s actions and proposing additional actions. He is due to deliver his report by today to the partners in the project, with a view to informing next steps.

Building plans

WBHO’s civil engineering division won work in late 2019 to build a 9,500 man camp for the Mozambique LNG project. It was also working on a security perimeter and two military barracks. The company was also working on the construction of a new quay.

COVID-19 and terrorism disrupted the builder’s plans over 2020. It then indefinitely suspended work in June 2021. The Mozambique stoppage caused a 46% reduction in WBHO’s order book and an 18% decline in revenues for its civil engineering unit.

Saipem also reported its year-end results today. The company noted that its suspended Mozambique work was worth 3.5 billion euros ($3.72bn).

WBHO continues to carry out construction for Sasol in southern Mozambique, at the Temane gas fields. It has also moved into renewable energy, recently winning work to build a 140 MW wind farm in South Africa’s Northern Cape.

