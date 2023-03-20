Exxon issues Rovuma LNG tender but financing in focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Exxon issues Rovuma LNG tender but financing in focus

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/03/2023, 2:53 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EniView from helipad on big vessel
Picture shows; Coral Sul FLNG. Mozambique. Supplied by Eni Date; 13/11/2022

ExxonMobil has issued a call for companies to build an onshore LNG plant in Mozambique, amid signs of new confidence in the conflict afflicted north.

ExxonMobil Moçambique issued the call, seeking front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the plant. The plan would involve a number of 1.5 million tonne per year liquefaction modules, with a total capacity of around 18mn tpy.

The FEED contractor, it said, would potentially lead into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work.

“Only the candidates providing the FEED will be considered in a potential next stage for the award of an EPC contract”, Exxon said. This is “subject to improvement of security conditions and a decision on return of activities in the Afungi area”.

Exxon issued the notice on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), the operator of Area 4 in the Rovuma Basin.

Interested companies must submit expressions of interest (EOI) by March 31, at 5 pm local time.

Bidders must provide details of their corporate structures and proposed partnerships, local content and evidence of previous FEED work. The must also show compliance with US and UK anti-corruption measures.

Should the onshore plant move ahead, it would come in addition the Coral Sul floating LNG (FLNG) unit moored on Area 4.

TotalEnergies declared force majeure on its Mozambique LNG project in April 2021, as a result of local terrorist attacks. Since then, foreign peacekeeping forces have worked to improve security, although concerns remain high.

However, Total appears eager to return to work. The French company commissioned a report in February into the local issues and contractors have said they expect to resume work this year.

Financial questions

Financing the proposed Rovuma LNG plant may prove challenging. Mozambique LNG secured $14.9 billion of project financing to move ahead, with commitments from banks and export credit agencies (ECAs). Since then, though, pressure has increased on financiers in the oil and gas space.

BankTrack today noted that Rovuma LNG has two known backers thus far, the US government’s International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and France’s Crédit Agricole.

The NGO contacted 27 potential financiers for the project. Both BNP Paribas and UniCredit have ruled out support for the Rovuma LNG plan. “This is an important signal, not only to Eni but also to the other institutions that are considering whether to finance Rovuma,” BankTrack said.

Another two banks commented privately that they would not finance the LNG plant.

