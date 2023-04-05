Africa to take centre stage for FLNG plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Africa to take centre stage for FLNG plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/04/2023, 8:30 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Wison / WestwoodPeople in hard hats in front of a red backdrop
Picture shows; On March 31, 2023, Wison (Nantong) Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of Wison Offshore & Marine, held a steel-cutting ceremony in Nantong Yard for Eni's Marine XII Offshore FLNG Project. China. Supplied by Wison. Date; 31/03/2023

Africa will “dominate” new floating LNG (FLNG) projects in the period to 2027, adding 10.2 million tonnes per year of capacity, according to a note from Westwood Global Energy Group.

The report, written by director Mark Adeosun, predicts 18.3mn tpy of new FLNG capacity onstream by 2027 around the world. This will carry a total value of $13 billion in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs.

© Supplied by Wison / Westwood
Westwood

Projects sanctioned during the years to 2027 but starting up after will add 36.5mn tpy, with an EPC value of $22bn.

Four plans are under way in Africa, Adeosun wrote.

Golar LNG’s Gimi vessel is due to start producing in the fourth quarter of this year for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, off Mauritania and Senegal.

Eni’s Tango FLNG is expected to start producing in December this year, at the Marine XII block offshore Congo Brazzaville.

The company has commissioned a second FLNG unit for the same block from China’s Wison Heavy Industry. Wison carried out its steel-cutting ceremony for this FLNG unit on March 31 at the Nantong yard.

Perenco took a final investment decision (FID) for a 0.7mn tpy project in Gabon, at the Cap Lopez terminal.

Furthermore, UTM Offshore has set out a plan for a unit on OML 104 in Nigeria, with JGC working on the front-end engineering and design (FEED) plans. However, as the Westwood note pointed out, UTM has not yet reached a deal with block owners ExxonMobil and Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC).

Full bloom

Companies have raised the prospect of approving other projects during the period to 2027. Eni may add another vessel to expand FLNG output at Area 4 in Mozambique. Similarly, BP may add more off Mauritania and Senegal.

© Supplied by Wison / Westwood
Westwood

Golar LNG recently bought a 148,000 cubic metre LNG carrier, which it could convert into a 3.5mn tpy FLNG unit.

“If the unit acquisition completes in [the second quarter of] 2023 as planned, Westwood anticipates that the converted unit could be deployed offshore Africa, with Golar stating that yard availability is confirmed for 2025 delivery and advanced EPC negotiations are underway.”

FLNG plans have not always run smoothly, with Shell’s Prelude FLNG a notable example of high costs and operational challenges. Adeosun noted high gas prices and the need for Europe to move away from Russian gas. As such, “the time is nigh for the stuttering FLNG industry to fully bloom”.

