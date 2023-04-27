NNPC signs up Norwegians for FLNG plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

NNPC signs up Norwegians for FLNG plan

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/04/2023, 2:17 pm
© Supplied by NNPCTwo men shake hands in front of NNPC backdrop
NNPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Golar LNG on floating LNG (FLNG). Picture shows; NNPC head Mele Kyari and Golar LNG CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo . Abuja. Supplied by NNPC Date; 26/04/2023

Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Golar LNG on floating LNG (FLNG).

NNPC, in a statement, said the deal was in line with its “efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilization and enhance gas export”.

The Nigerian company head Mele Kyari signed the MoU with Golar LNG CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo in Abuja on April 26.

Golar LNG has focused on FLNG over the last couple of years. The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

It has one unit operating offshore Cameroon with Perenco, the Hilli Episeyo. The company is building the Gimi, for BP and Kosmos Energy for work off Senegal and Mauritania. It is also converting the Gandria to act as an FLNG unit.

Cost competitive

The LNG company has three different FLNG designs, for 2.7 million tonnes per year, 3.5mn tpy and 5mn tpy. The company claims to be able to provide LNG technology at around $589 per tonne.

Including delivery and feedstock prices, Golar LNG has said its FLNG technology can deliver gas into Europe or Asia at $3-5 per mmBtu.

Two men seated sign documentsThe company has ordered long-lead items for a 3.5mn tpy design on the Gandria vessel. Presenting company results in February, officials said Golar LNG had around $1 billion in cash.

The company has around 200 engineers working on the conversion project and expects to deliver it in 2025.

CEO Staubo said success at the Gandria conversion and contracting would spur further deals. “We believe that securing an attractive delivery for this unit increases our ability to drive value with prospective FLNG clients,” he said. Chinese banks have expressed interest in backing the construction and financing of such projects, he said.

Golar LNG is working on opportunities for Gandria, Staubo said, “including an attractive integrated opportunity together with an upstream partner”.

Golar LNG’s Hilli project off Cameroon is also coming towards the end of its contract. The deal is due to expire in 2026. Depending on NNPC’s needs, it may be interested in the newly converted Gandria or the Hilli.

