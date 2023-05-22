Shell, Equinor inch towards HGA on Tanzania LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Shell, Equinor inch towards HGA on Tanzania LNG

Equinor has reported its block holds more than 20 trillion cubic feet, while Shell’s blocks have 15 tcf.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/05/2023, 9:54 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Tanzania President Hassan has expressed support for progress at the country's LNG sector, following a botched reshuffle at TPDC.

Shell and Equinor have taken another step forward in their plans for Tanzania LNG and closing in on a host government agreement (HGA).

Shell’s country manager Jared Kuehl said the companies had concluded important negotiations with the government.

“Subject to successful completion of the assurance process over the coming weeks, we anticipate signing a host government agreement (HGA) that covers the onshore elements of the project, and a production sharing agreement (PSA) that oversees its upstream component,” Kuehl said.

The next steps after this would be detailed engineering design, he continued.

Equinor country manager Unni Fjaer also noted the “important milestone” in the move towards Tanzania LNG. “It paves the way for the series of milestones that need to follow to realise this fantastic LNG opportunity for the country and the world,” Fjaer said.

Also involved in the project are ExxonMobil, MedcoEnergi and Singapore’s Pavilion Energy.

Significant progress

Equinor head of Africa Nina Birgitte Koch was in Tanzania two weeks ago, holding talks with Tanzanian Energy Minister January Makamba.

Speaking at the time, she said there had been “significant progress in recent months and weeks, and I am optimistic about the future and what we can achieve together”. All the parties, she continued, are “working in good spirits to finalise the agreements”.

Equinor has a 65% stake in Block 2, while Exxon has 35%. Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp. (TPDC) has an option for a 10% stake in the licence.

Shell operates Blocks 1 and 4 with 60% stakes. Medco has 20% and Pavilion 20%.

Equinor has reported its block holds more than 20 trillion cubic feet, while Shell’s blocks have 15 tcf.

The project plan involves a liquefaction plant onshore, at Lindi. Tanzania has put the price of the project at $42 billion. The aim is to reach final investment decision (FID) in 2025.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts