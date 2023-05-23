Mozambique LNG falls short, Rufin report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Mozambique LNG falls short, Rufin report finds

Following talks with other bodies involved in the region, Rufin said “information flows little and poorly between Mozambique LNG and other actors”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/05/2023, 10:54 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by WBHOAerial view of camp site in Mozambique
Picture shows; WBHO camp site in northern Mozambique. Supplied by WBHO Date; 15/03/2021

A Mozambique LNG commissioned report has highlighted a number of concerns with the project, including the relationship with the local armed forces and around communications.

TotalEnergies asked Jean-Christophe Rufin to prepare a report on the project, which is under force majeure, in December 2022. The aim of the Rufin report was to determine the source of the conflict in the Cabo Delgado Province and map a way forward.

In the report, published today, Rufin called for a number of changes to be made, including the establishment of a foundation, Pamoja Tunawesa. This will focus on socio-economic development, with a multi-year budget of $200 million.

Mozambique LNG’s work in the region to help the local people has fallen short, the report said. The consortium’s “actions are more affected by security concerns than by a true development logic”. Following talks with other bodies involved in the region, Rufin said “information flows little and poorly between Mozambique LNG and other actors”.

Establishing the foundation would provide co-ordination, consistency and visibility to what Mozambique LNG was doing.

Rufin raised some particular concerns over the consortium’s activities. Anadarko Petroleum signed an initial deal – before it was acquired by Total – with the armed forces, the FADM. This saw the company committing to provide food and equipment. It also signed on to provide a bonus to the armed forces, dependent on not violating human rights.

Rufin said the situation had changed and that, as a result, this deal should not continue. Rwanda’s armed forces are providing support in the area, he said.

Furthermore, it was “questionable” whether the financial link would deter abuses and it would have the impact of making Mozambique LNG a party to the conflict, he warned. Mozambique LNG said it had begun talks with the government to change this framework.

Resettled people

Mozambique LNG should also take a number of steps to improve the way in which it provides compensation for resettled people, it said. The timeline for compensation should be accelerated and more work done to better translate documents for local people.

The group has set out a plan to complete the construction of a new village by the end of this summer. It will also take steps to increase access to local resources for people. This includes land use and access to fishing.

Mozambique LNG has commissioned a follow up to the report from Rufin, to monitor the implementation of the plan.

The company did not confirm it was lifting force majeure. However, a number of service companies have said they expect to resume work this year. Mozambique LNG acknowledged that lifting the force majeure would have an impact on migration.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts