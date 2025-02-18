UK halved LNG imports in 2024 as Europe cuts supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

UK halved LNG imports in 2024 as Europe cuts supplies

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/02/2025, 8:00 am
Facilities at the UK's Isle of Grain LNG terminal, which will be used by Medway Hub Camelot CCS
The UK saw its LNG imports fall by 47% last year, new research has found.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), the UK saw the biggest decline in LNG importers in 2024 among European importers.

It was followed by Belgium, which cut imports by 29%, and Spain at 28%.

In total, the IEEFA’s report found that European LNG imports fell by 19%, hitting their lowest volume since the pandemic in 2020.

The continent’s gas consumption also fell by 20% between 2021 and 2024 driven by greater renewables deployment and demand reduction policies.

The UK was Europe’s sixth biggest LNG importer in 2024, bringing in 8% of the continent’s volumes.

France was the biggest LNG importer at 19% of the total followed by the Netherlands on 14% and Spain on 13%.

The move comes as governments across Europe are trying to move away from fossil fuel usage towards renewables in the wake of a worsening climate and prioritising energy security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US was the main supplier of LNG to the EU in 2024, though these imports decreased last year. However, Russian LNG imports rose by 18%.

The IEEFA estimated that EU countries spent €6.3 billion on Russian LNG between January and November 2024.

Despite import declines, Europe’s LNG import capacity increased by 22% between 2021 and 2023, and grew by 7% in 2024 due to terminal delays and indefinite postponements.

This saw the average utilisation rate of the EU’s LNG import terminals fall from 58% in 2023 to 42% in 2024.

According to its report, the trends suggest that Europe’s 2030 regasification capacity will be more than three times higher than its 2030 LNG demand.

IEEFA lead analyst Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz said: “EU efforts to curb gas demand have been crucial for maintaining the continent’s security of energy supply. However, as EU gas demand was flat last year, more work is needed to diversify energy supplies and reduce Europe’s exposure to LNG market volatility.”

