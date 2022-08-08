Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

President Buhari approves Seplat purchase of Exxon’s Nigeria blocks

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari approved Seplat Energy's $1.28 billion purchase of Exxon Mobil’s shallow water business in the West African country, seemingly putting an end to efforts by the national oil company to block the deal.
By Bloomberg
08/08/2022, 4:02 pm
© Supplied by Seplat EnergyPeople stand on balcony clapping
Seplat celebrates at the London Stock Exchange. London. Supplied by Seplat Energy Date; 21/07/2021

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari approved Seplat Energy’s $1.28 billion purchase of Exxon Mobil’s shallow water business in the West African country, seemingly putting an end to efforts by the national oil company to block the deal.

Buhari, who also serves as oil minister, consented to the transaction due to the “extensive benefits” it will bring to Nigeria’s energy sector and larger economy, his spokesman Femi Adesina said in an emailed statement on Monday. The decision clears the way for Seplat to complete an agreement announced in February to acquire four permits from Exxon.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC) had tried to block the sale and take over the permits itself. A court in the capital, Abuja, granted the state-owned company an interim injunction on July 6 barring Exxon from selling the subsidiary that holds the assets, according to a statement published last month by Seplat.

A spokeswoman for Exxon declined to comment while Seplat and the NNPC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Buhari’s statement did not mention NNPC’s efforts to acquire the blocks.

The acquisition will give Seplat, which is listed in London and Lagos, additional production of about 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent from the shallow-water permits that Exxon operates in a joint venture with the NNPC. That would almost triple the company’s output.

The sale would also see Exxon exit onshore and shallow water activities in Nigeria. For more than a decade, international oil companies in Africa’s largest crude producer have been offloading large parts of their portfolio in the country to domestic players, a trend that has recently accelerated.

An order from a Nigerian court has forced Shell Plc to pause its plans to sell all of its remaining onshore permits in the country.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts