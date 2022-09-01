South Africa court cancels Shell exploration licence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A South African court has cancelled an exploration right by Shell off the Wild Coast, in another blow to the country’s energy ambitions.

The ruling said a decision from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to extend the 12/3/252 right was set aside. The DMRE extended this licence in 2014 and again in December 2021. The court rejected both extensions.

The Green Connection, an environmental NGO, said the Makhanda High Court ruling protected the Wild Coast from seismic surveys.

“We respect the court’s decision and are reviewing the judgment to determine our next steps regarding the Wild Coast block. We remain committed to South Africa and our role in the just energy transition,” a Shell representative said.

It is not clear whether the company will appeal against the decision.

The DMRE has not yet responded to a request for comment on the court ruling.

Objectors to Shell’s plans said the company’s environmental authorisation was invalid. The mitigation measures proposed were “woefully insufficient to address the threat of harm” from the planned seismic, the environmental groups argued.

A Green Connection representative, Liz McDaid, welcomed the court decision. The “seismic ban remains and this is good news for coastal communities of the Wild Coast. In the meantime, we are glad the west coast seismic ban remains in place and we are now going to be looking at the merits of the cases,” she said.

Shell entered the South African licence in November 2020, through a deal with Impact Oil & Gas. The companies had planned to shoot around 6,000 square km of 3D seismic in early 2022. However, a court ruling in late 2021 prevented the seismic shoot from moving ahead.

While much of the legal decision focused on shortcomings in terms of communicating with the local communities, it also raised broader concerns. Approving new oil and gas plans, it said, “is not consistent with South Africa complying with its international climate change commitments”.

Melita Steele, interim programme director at Greenpeace Africa, said the win was a “truly a victory for the people and planet. It sets an important precedent during this climate emergency.”

“The cultural and spiritual connection to the land and ocean featured strongly in the judgment. This victory provides hope and momentum as people stand up across the planet. There are 148 oil and gas projects in the pipeline in Africa. This victory will ensure the tide turns.”

Updated at 2:05 pm with Greenpeace Africa comment.