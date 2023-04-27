Expro settles Frank’s historic Angola bribes issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

Expro settles Frank’s historic Angola bribes issue

Frank’s was private until August 2013. It continued to pay bribes after going public, the SEC said. While public, the company won another five contracts while using its sales agent.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/04/2023, 10:38 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Frank's International
Frank's International

Expro Group has paid $7.99 million to the US authorities to settle historic allegations around contracts by Frank’s International.

Expro merged with Frank’s in October 2021. Frank’s had disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and US Department of Justice (DoJ) an investigation into actions taken by some of its subsidiaries in West Africa.

The SEC said Frank’s had paid commissions to a sales agent from January 2008 to October 2014 in Angola. The company knew that “there was a high probability that the agent would use the commissions to bribe Angolan government officials on behalf of Frank’s”.

Some of the funds were diverted to a government official in order to win contracts, it said. The company was providing tubular services and technology for deepwater wells.

Frank’s ran into Angolan problems in 2007. State-owned Sonangol had directed companies to avoid giving business to Frank’s, instead directing them to a competitor.

Sonangol could change its mind, Frank’s was told, if the service company established a consulting company for “high ranking Sonangol officials”. Frank’s would have to pay 5% of contracts to the consulting company.

The tubular company opted to hire a sales agent, rather than set up a consulting company. After hiring the agent, Frank’s meetings went from “short [and] unproductive” to “successful gatherings”.

Between 2008 and 2014, the company paid the agent $5.5mn.

The SEC, on April 26, reached an agreement with the company. Expro “neither admitted nor denied” the SEC findings. The company agreed to avoid violations of anti-bribery and accounting controls in future.

Expro paid the $7.99mn in a civil penalty. The company got credit for its self reporting and co-operation with the SEC. It also enhanced internal controls following the 2021 merger.

Frank’s was private until August 2013. It continued to pay bribes after going public, the SEC said. While public, the company won another five contracts while using its sales agent.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts