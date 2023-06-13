Total scores Nigeria discovery, eyes Ofon tie-back

An error occurred. Please try again.

TotalEnergies has made an oil and gas discovery in OML 102 offshore Nigeria, around 20 km from the Ofon facilities.

“The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development’’, said Nicolas Terraz, president of exploration and production at TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE).

“After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy.”

The Ntokon-1AX discovery found 38 metres of net oil pay and 15 metres of net gas pay. A sidetrack, Ntokon-1G1, found 73 metres of net oil pay. The French company tested the latter well, which flowed at a maximum rate of 5,000 barrels per day of 40 degree API oil.

Total drilled the well in shallow waters, 60 km off Nigeria’s southeast coast. The company did not report the water depth but Ofon is in 40 metres.

The company said the plan would be to develop the find through a tie back to existing facilities at Ofon. Total is the operator of OML 102, via TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, with a 40% stake. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has the remaining 60%.

Total began producing at Ofon in 1997. It started up a second phase, which brought an end to gas flaring and increased capacity to around 100,000 barrels per day, from 50,000 bpd, in 2014.

The company exports gas from the field to Nigeria LNG (NLNG). Ending gas flaring at Ofon reduced Total’s group flaring by 10%.