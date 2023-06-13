Total scores Nigeria discovery, eyes Ofon tie-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

Total scores Nigeria discovery, eyes Ofon tie-back

By Ed Reed
13/06/2023, 10:06 am Updated: 13/06/2023, 10:07 am
Total's Ofon Phase 2 project

TotalEnergies has made an oil and gas discovery in OML 102 offshore Nigeria, around 20 km from the Ofon facilities.

“The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development’’, said Nicolas Terraz, president of exploration and production at TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE).

“After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy.”

The Ntokon-1AX discovery found 38 metres of net oil pay and 15 metres of net gas pay. A sidetrack, Ntokon-1G1, found 73 metres of net oil pay. The French company tested the latter well, which flowed at a maximum rate of 5,000 barrels per day of 40 degree API oil.

Total drilled the well in shallow waters, 60 km off Nigeria’s southeast coast. The company did not report the water depth but Ofon is in 40 metres.

The company said the plan would be to develop the find through a tie back to existing facilities at Ofon. Total is the operator of OML 102, via TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, with a 40% stake. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has the remaining 60%.

Total began producing at Ofon in 1997. It started up a second phase, which brought an end to gas flaring and increased capacity to around 100,000 barrels per day, from 50,000 bpd, in 2014.

The company exports gas from the field to Nigeria LNG (NLNG). Ending gas flaring at Ofon reduced Total’s group flaring by 10%.

