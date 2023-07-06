Shell, Petronas commit to Phase 10 at Egypt’s WDDM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

Shell, Petronas commit to Phase 10 at Egypt’s WDDM

Shell has a 25% stake in the Burullus Gas joint venture, which is the operator of WDDM. This supplies gas to the domestic market and to Egyptian LNG, at Idku.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/07/2023, 5:01 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergShell net zero

Shell and Petronas have agreed to move ahead with Phase 10 of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) development.

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced the companies had reached an agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

The ministry said the companies planned to begin drilling this year when a rig arrives. The project covers the drilling of three consecutive wells.

Egypt’s petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said the approval was an “important step” in releasing more of the Nile Delta’s hydrocarbon potential.

El Molla noted the move “strengthening our long-term partnership with Shell, which plays an important role in developing Egypt’s energy resources, and supporting the state’s plans to become a regional energy hub”.

Shell vice president and Egypt country chair Khaled Kacem said the approval of the next phase of drilling was a “first step towards unleashing the region’s full potential”.

The partnership completed Phase 9B in the third quarter of 2019. Shell had planned to carry out Phase 10 in 2020, at a cost of around $250 million.

Deliveries

The company has struggled in the past with deliveries from the project. Cairo issued force majeure notices in 2014, putting domestic deliveries over LNG exports.

In 2019, there was a shortfall of 806 billion cubic feet and Shell has said it expects to be short by 491 bcf in the 2023-25 period This, it reported, is “mainly caused by the performance of the [WDDM] fields being insufficient to meet the committed quantities to ELNG”.

Reports in 2022 suggested Petronas may be aiming to sell out of its Egyptian holdings. The Malaysian company has sold off its Chad-Cameroon holdings and has struck a deal to sell down South Sudan. Petronas was said to be opposed to further phases at WDDM.

In September 2022, Shell and its partners signed up Bechtel to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work. The design was on the Idku energy hub. The work covers a power system that will cover a range of needs in the area. This includes the onshore WDDM gas processing plant and the LNG facility.

