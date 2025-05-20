Aberdeen-based JCE Energy has provided a modular solar power system for use on platform owned by Chevron in Angola.

The company provided the system to offshore energy engineering solutions group Aquaterra Energy, which is providing design and support installation for the Sea Swift offshore platform in the South N’Dola field.

Sea Swift is an autonomously powered, unmanned production platform that operates entirely on renewable energy.

JCE Energy designed, manufactured and supplied the bespoke system, which incorporates over 100 high-efficiency solar panels under the £1.5 million contract.

More than 50 people, including JCE Energy’s in-house engineers and project managers, worked alongside contracted electrical fitters and additional electrical and mechanical specialists to deliver the solar system.

Approximately 90% of all the design, manufacture and module-assembly activity took place at the company’s Aberdeen base, with additional fabrication carried out at JCE’s facility in Plymouth.

JCE Energy general manager Marco Gheza commented: “Our solar power package for the project stands as a testament to the evolving energy sector’s potential to balance operational needs with environmental and social responsibilities.

“This project not only demonstrates our engineering expertise but also reinforces our commitment to helping the energy sector transition to more sustainable practices.”

The modular design means that the solar system can be expanded to meet future energy needs if needed.

In addition, it can reduce CO2 emissions by at least 90% compared to using diesel generators, and save around £6m over the 30-year lifespan of the platform.

Aquaterra Energy technical director Stewart Maxwell added: “As operators look to reduce their carbon footprint while managing offshore platform costs, we’ve ensured that Sea Swift is ready by reimagining topside power sources.

“With JCE Energy’s support, we successfully delivered a 100% autonomously-powered platform using solar energy, eliminating the need for traditional fuel sources.”

JCE Energy previously provided Aker BP with one of its modular solar systems to power construction of an unmanned installation on the Valhall field in the southern part of the Norwegian North Sea.