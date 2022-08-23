Sasol posts major increase, to pay record dividend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Petrochemicals

Sasol posts major increase, to pay record dividend

Sasol has reported adjusted EBITDA up 48% for its financial year, ending on June 30.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/08/2022, 7:59 am Updated: 23/08/2022, 8:17 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Sasol has signed up to tackle the spread of plastics into water, as part of its drive to reduce its impact on the environment.
Sasol

Sasol has reported adjusted EBITDA up 48% for its financial year, ending on June 30.

The South African chemicals company reported 71.84 billion rand ($4.2bn) for the year, up from 48.42bn rand ($2.84bn) for 2021.

The company described its results as strong. These came against a “backdrop of increased volatility resulting from ongoing geopolitical tensions, extended COVID-19 lockdowns and global supply chain disruptions”.

Energy and chemicals prices were up, it said, while the company is also in the process of implementing its Sasol 2.0 transformation programme.

However, volumes were down because of the “operational challenges” of the first half of the financial year. This has subsequently improved.

EBIT reached 61.4bn rand ($3.6bn), up from 16.6bn rand ($975mn). Higher crude prices, refining margins and chemical prices drove this increase. As a result, the company also saw a “strong gross margin improvement compared to the prior year”, it said.

The performance saw Sasol declare a dividend of 14.7 rand ($0.86) per share for the year. The company did not pay a dividend for its 2021 performance.

The proposed dividend is the highest since at least 2005, according to Sasol records.

Sasol said its drilling campaign in Mozambique had successfully seen four wells drilled, in line with expectations. The work will continue into 2023.

It expects to maintain output from the Petroleum Production Agreement area in Mozambique at 109-112 billion cubic feet in the 2023 financial year.

Methane-rich gas sales in South Africa were up 10% by volume in the 2022 year versus 2021. However, gas sales were 1% down.

Sasol continues to be focused on sourcing gas, while it works to bring green hydrogen costs down. The company noted the signing of a memorandum of co-operation (MoC) with South Africa’s Central Energy Fund and Mozambique’s Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH).

This MoC focuses on supplies for the two economies, in order to shift from coal to gas.

Sasol said it was also finalising a term sheet for 40-60 petajoules of LNG, which would come in addition to its current 160 PJ requirement. Importing LNG, Sasol said, will be a “potential source of incremental gas supply toward the latter end of the decade”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts