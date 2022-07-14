ILF, Doris win PMC work on huge pipeline project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

ILF, Doris win PMC work on huge pipeline project

ILF Consulting Engineers and Doris Group have won project management consultancy (PMC) work on the proposed Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP).
By Ed Reed
14/07/2022, 7:00 am
ILF said the companies would provide PMC work on the front-end engineering and design (FEED) second phase.

This covers the on- and offshore pipeline and compressor station engineering, engineering surveys, the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA), land acquisition studies and project implementation framework.

Worley won the FEED work for the ambitious NMGP project in April this year.

The pipeline plan would involve 13 countries, delivering Nigerian gas to North Africa. It could potentially go on, into Spain and Europe. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) and Morocco’s Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) are backing the project.

ILF said its work would also consider using renewable energy to power the pipeline and reduce its carbon footprint.

ILF manager Carles Giro said the company had taken part in the feasibility phase and the first FEED phase.

“The award of Phase II to us demonstrates the confidence that our long-term clients ONHYM and NNPC have in our project management excellence and reliability in delivering world class projects,” Giro said.

The pipeline would be the longest offshore link in the world, at over 6,000 km. It would have a diameter of 48 inches offshore, and 56 inches onshore. The NMGP would have capacity to carry 30 billion cubic metres per year.

The aim is to reach final investment decision (FID) in 2023.

Making waves

The OPEC Fund has provided some financial support for the studies on the project. The organisation said it was working to support Morocco’s ambitions to become a low-carbon economy. The fund was specifically co-financing survey works in Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco, it said.

It co-financed this work with the Nigerian and Moroccan governments, in addition to the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB).

The NMGP project is hugely ambitious. However, with Europe’s demand for alternative sources of gas becoming more and more important, the timing looks positive.

