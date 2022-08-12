Ghana nearing construction on new Takoradi-Tema link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Ghana nearing construction on new Takoradi-Tema link

Ghana Gas will begin building a 290 km gas pipeline, with eight distribution centres, a politician has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/08/2022, 10:12 am
Ghana Gas

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri and the majority chief whip, said the state-owned company would build the link from Takoradi to Tema. It will run through the Western, Central, Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

The official said the company would build a mini gas plant in Nsawama. Construction will create new employment opportunities for locals, he continued.

Local media reported the politician as saying an engineering study was under way in order to ensure people with the right technical experience were recruited. The company expects to complete the study in four weeks, he said.

Ghana built a first phase of the Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP) in 2019. This transports gas from Ghana’s west, where the offshore fields are located, to power demand in Tema.

Tema does also have an LNG import facility. Given high prices for the feedstock, this has proved challenging and it does not seem to have ever offloaded a commercial cargo.

Hot topic

Other gas plans are afoot in Ghana.

Last week, Barak Fund and Trilinc agreed to provide $425 million to Genser Energy Ghana. The cash will go to funding a 100 km pipeline to Kumasi, a 200 million cubic feet per day plant at Prestea and an NGL terminal in Takoradi.

Genser said the project would encourage fuel switching from diesel and heavy fuel oil (HFO) to domestically produced gas. The company intends to export NGLs.

It signed an offtake agreement with Trafigura covering NGLs from the Prestea plant. The trader also supplied $45mn for Genser’s existing mezzanine loans and $7.5mn for the Takoradi terminal.

Tullow Oil has tipped offshore gas developments, for local consumption, as an opportunity. The company has found 2 trillion cubic feet of gas at its offshore fields and it expects local demand to grow strongly.

