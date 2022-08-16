Savannah strikes Notore gas supply deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Savannah strikes Notore gas supply deal

Savannah Energy has signed another gas sales agreement in Nigeria with Notore Chemical Industries.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/08/2022, 9:11 am Updated: 16/08/2022, 9:49 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Savannah EnergyMap showing gas pipelines in Nigeria
Picture shows; Pipeline infrastructure belonging to Savannah. NA. Supplied by Savannah Energy Date; Unknown

The contract covers supplies of up to 10 million cubic feet per day of gas, for an initial term of one year. There is an option to extend.

Savannah’s 80% owned Accugas subsidiary struck the deal with Notore. The Accugas network connects to the offtaker’s fertiliser production plant via a Nigerian Gas Co. (NGC) pipeline from Ikot Abasi. As a result, deliveries will not require any further spending to begin.

“I am pleased to welcome Notore as a new gas customer to Accugas, representing our tenth customer site in total (versus three at the time of our acquisition of the Accugas business in 2019),” said Savannah CEO Andrew Knott.

“We look forward to developing our working relationship with Notore over the course of the coming months and years.”

Notore is based in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, in Rivers State. Notore can produce 1,500 tonnes per day of urea and 1,000 tonnes per day of ammonia.

“We believe there may be a significant contribution to future revenues from this new GSA,” said Panmure Gordon analyst Ashley Kelty.

“While the interruptible terms of the contract do not guarantee regular offtake volumes, the increase in quantum of gas that Accugas may supply is, in our view, a clear indicator of the reliable performance of Accugas and good standing the company has with local companies.”

Accugas has a number of gas supply deals. In June, it agreed to supply up to 35 mmcf per day to power plants owned by TransAfam Power. In April, it agreed to supply up to 65 mmcf per day to First Independent Power. Both of these contracts involve gas going to power generation in Rivers State.

Savannah is in the process of refinancing its non-recourse $371 million debt facilities for Accugas. The company intends to redenominate the loan into naira, from US dollar. This would insulate Savannah from exchange rate worries.

