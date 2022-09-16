Nigeria, Morocco double down on mega pipeline project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Nigeria, Morocco double down on mega pipeline project

Nigeria and Morocco have signed more agreements on a proposed major offshore gas pipeline, bringing Senegal and Mauritania on board.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/09/2022, 12:34 pm
© Supplied by NNPC
Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) and Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) signed three agreements. These were with Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS), Petrosen and Societe Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMHPM).

A planned 48-inch pipeline will run from Brass Island in Nigeria to Dakhla, in Morocco, a distance of 5,300 km. There it will come onshore and link up to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME), which used to transport Algerian gas into Spain. The pipeline’s total length will be more than 7,000 km and involve 13 compressor stations.

It will carry 3 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

NNPC head Mele Kyari said the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project would provide substantial benefits to those involved.

Map of offshore NMGP route © Supplied by NNPC
NMGP. Supplied by NNPC Date; 15/09/2022

“Some of the benefits include creation of wealth and improvement in standard of living, integration of the economies within the region, mitigation against desertification and other benefits that will accrue as a result of reduction in carbon emission,” he said.

NNPC will oversee the supply of gas and secure the land required for the first compressor station in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I would like to thank you all as we continue to strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our countries.”

The NMGP will allow Nigeria to cash in on its gas resources, NNPC said, diversifying export routes and cutting gas flaring.

Uphill task

While there is notable political support for the project, execution is challenging. The West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), which runs from Nigeria to Ghana, has had a number of difficulties in providing throughput.

Transit states would benefit from increased access to gas but the size of the project will likely require high prices. As such, much will depend on European gas demand after 2030, when the NMGP may be completed.

Othmane Anice, writing for the Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy (CEPMLP) in June, suggested a smaller pipeline would face improved chances. There is a “bigger chance that we see a gas pipeline between Senegal, Mauritania and southern Morocco”, he said.

Morocco is clearly eager to secure more gas. Energy Transition Minister Leila Benali has talked recently of the country’s efforts to sign longer term LNG deals. Morocco has imported LNG via the GME link from Spain.

