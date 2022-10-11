Kenya, Tanzania set sights on gas link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Kenya, Tanzania set sights on gas link

Kenya and Tanzania have reaffirmed their commitment to build a gas pipeline, in order to secure affordable energy for Kenyan demand.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/10/2022, 1:00 pm
© Supplied by State House KenyaA man and a woman sit in chairs in front of big flags
Kenya and Tanzania have reaffirmed their commitment to build a gas pipeline, in order to secure affordable energy for Kenyan demand. Picture shows; President William Ruto and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Tanzania . Supplied by State House Kenya Date; 10/10/2022

Kenya and Tanzania have reaffirmed their commitment to build a gas pipeline, in order to secure affordable energy for Kenyan demand.

“We will now expedite the gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa and eventually to Nairobi,” said President William Ruto at the conclusion of his visit to Tanzania. Ruto and his Tanzania counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan signed a communique on improving links between the two states.

Ruto said the pipeline agreement aimed to capitalise on regional resources. Improved gas supplies, he said, would “lower energy tariffs, both for industry and commercial purposes and domestic use in Kenya”.

Ultimately, such a project will “improve the quality of life for our people” and industrial competitiveness.

The government of Kenya will support the construction of the link, he said, which would be a “public private partnership”.

“We are going to ensure that whatever the government of Kenya needs to do will be done in a timely efficient and effective manner,” Ruto said. As a result, the aim is to secure gas in “the shortest time possible”.

Ruto’s support for the pipeline from Tanzania comes in contrast to his comments last week backing renewable energy.

In a comment piece in The Guardian, he said Africa had an abundance of renewable energy potential. “Rather than trudging in the fossil-fuel footsteps of this who went before, we can leapfrog this dirty energy and embrace the benefits of clean power,” he wrote.

Of Kenya’s electricity, 92% comes from renewable resources, he said, with the aim of increasing this to 100% by 2030.

IRENA reported that Kenya’s renewable resources provided 77% of the country’s needs in 2019. It had an electrification rate of 71% of the population.

