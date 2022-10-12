Shell to resume Forcados exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Shell to resume Forcados exports

Shell will resume exports from its Forcados oil terminal by the end of the month, once essential repairs are completed.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/10/2022, 2:40 pm
© Photographer: George Osodi/BloomShell Aiteo
“In addition to the repairs, we are working to remove and clamp theft points on the onshore pipelines to ensure full crude oil receipt at the terminal,” Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) media relations manager Abimbola Essien-Nelson said.

SPDC halted exports via Forcados in July, after reports emerged of a leak near a single point mooring (SPM). According to loading reports, the company had been due to export around 260,000 bpd that month.

The company will remove “active” illegal connections to its links in the western Niger Delta. It will also remove the “inactive” illegal connection on the onshore section of the 48” Forcados export line.

“SPDC gives priority to the removal of active illegal connections and to illegal connection points that have leaks,” the SPDC representative said.

“This scheduled programme is continuous as new illegal connections are identified during surveillance of the pipelines. An example of such illegal connection is that on the onshore section of the 48” Forcados Export Line which is currently not active and has no sign of leak at the interconnection point.”

SPDC is committed to running assets “safely, reliably and in accordance with globally accepted standards”, it said. The company is working “tirelessly” with its partners to eradicate “crude theft from its infrastructure”, she said.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) head Mele Kyari reported recently the discovery of a 4 km illegal pipeline attached to the Forcados system. He subsequently said it was attached to the Escravos system instead.

