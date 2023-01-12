Genser, ministry ward off local content criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Genser, ministry ward off local content criticism

The company is “still very much Ghana owned”, she said. The law requires such companies to be majority Ghanaian owned.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/01/2023, 2:47 pm
President Nana Akufo-Addo expects to complete talks with IPPs this year and bring power prices down for the people of Ghana.
President Nana Akufo-Addo

A local association has accused Genser Energy of failing to meet local content pledges, prompting denials from the energy ministry and the company.

Ghana Gas Senior Staff Association (GGSSA) issued a statement calling for Ghana’s president to overturn Genser’s plans to build a processing plant.

The Genser deal will “gradually collapse state-owned companies”, GGSSA said, drawing a comparison to the challenges at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). “The workers of Ghana Gas feel totally betrayed by the Energy Minister”, it said. Support for the Genser plan was “a stab in the back considering all the efforts made by Ghana Gas to support the sector”.

Genser’s plans for a second gas-processing plant does not align with the government’s plans for increased local participation in the sector, the group said. The GGSSA statement was signed by its chairman, Richmond Alamu.

The Ministry of Energy issued a statement in response saying the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy was investigating. The ministry denied signing a deal with Genser. Rather, it said, the company had struck agreements with Ghana Gas and Ghana National Petroleum Corp. (GNPC).

The head of the GGSSA was “misleading them for reasons best known to himself”, the ministry said.

Local plans

Genser has denied the claims that it has failed to meet local content requirements. “Local hires of staff are more than 80%,” Genser representative Anna Klapper said. She went on to note the company’s work with young graduates and the low turnover rate.

The company is “still very much Ghana owned”, she said. The law requires such companies to be majority Ghanaian owned.

The dispute should not have an impact on the company’s plans, she said. “We have a strong commitment and we’re speaking to individuals in the government. We’re keen to clarify misunderstandings,” Klapper said.

In July 2022, Genser said it had reached financial close on a $425 million funding package for local construction. It plans to build a 100 km gas pipeline to the city of Kumasi and a 200 million cubic feet per day processing plant at Prestea. It will also construct an NGL storage terminal at Takoradi Port.

