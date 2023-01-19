EACOP plans line up for construction start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

EACOP plans line up for construction start

“There have not been any compulsory purchases of land so far,” EACOP managing director Martin Tiffen said, speaking earlier this week.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/01/2023, 11:33 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Landscape with green fields and trees under an overcast sky
Total is working on the Tilenga and EACOP projects in Uganda and Tanzania

Construction will start on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) in November, according to Ugandan government officials.

The Ugandan cabinet approved the construction licence for the pipeline yesterday. The EACOP company submitted the licence application in Tanzania and Uganda in July 2022.

Herbert Mugizi, principal engineer at Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), said “actual construction” would start “in the later part of this year, probably in November, because of the land acquisition challenges. Before you mobilise the contractor on site you must have access to most of the right of way.”

The buried, heated pipeline will run for 1,443 km, from Kabaale, in Uganda’s Hoima, to the port of Tanga, in Tanzania.

“There have not been any compulsory purchases of land so far,” EACOP managing director Martin Tiffen said, speaking earlier this week.

In Uganda, the pipeline will cover around 296 km and requires a 30-metre wide strip of land. Tiffen said this involved dealing with 3,648 different households, primarily crossing land. However, the route also runs through 203 primary dwellings.

EACOP’s “obligation and promise” is to relocate the impacted people, either through providing another house or paying cash compensation. The official said that 90% had opted for replacement housing. Construction is under way, with the first house to be handed over in February.

Of those whose land will be crossed, compensation agreements have been signed with 80%, as of the end of 2022. The company plans to reach 100% in the first half of the year and then people will have 90 days to vacate their land and allow EACOP workers access.

EACOP has reached this step for one area, close to Hoima, for an equipment yard. It will take occupancy in February.

There are similar requirements for compensation in Tanzania. The pipeline route crosses 9,510 land holdings, with a need to demolish 331 primary dwellings.

“It’s a faster process than in Uganda,” Tiffen said, with 95% of compensation agreements reached.

China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (CPPE) is carrying out the pipeline installation, while Worley has the engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning contract. Bollore provides logistics, via its EALS joint venture. Daqing Oilfield Construction Group Co. will work on the terminal and four tanks, at Tanga.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts