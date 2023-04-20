Savannah sells down Cameroon pipe stake to SNH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Savannah sells down Cameroon pipe stake to SNH

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/04/2023, 8:52 am
SHT has denied reports that it is in talks with Cameroon's SNH on the sale of a stake in an export pipeline from Chad.
The Chad-Cameroon pipeline Source: ExxonMobil

Savannah Energy has struck a deal to sell down part of its stake in Cameroon’s export pipeline, which runs from Chad to Kribi.

Savannah bought a 41.06% stake in Cameroon Oil Transportation Co. (COTCo) in December, from ExxonMobil.

Savannah Midstream Investment has now signed a share purchase agreement with Cameroon’s Société Nationale Des Hydrocarbures (SNH). State-owned SNH is buying a 10% stake in Cameroon Oil Transportation Co. (COTCo) for $44.9 million from Savannah.

COTCo owns and operates 903 km of the 250,000 barrel per day Chad-Cameroon export pipeline. It also owns the Kome Kribi 1 FSO and related infrastructure. During 2022, the pipeline had throughput of around 124,000 bpd.

Savannah said it would use the cash to pay down existing debt.

The sale will reduce its stake in COTCo to 31.06%. The company expects to complete the sale in the second half of 2023.

SNH and Savannah Midstream also pledged to support each other as shareholders in COTCo.

The pipeline company had total assets of $680mn as of the end of December 2021, with pre-tax profits of $33.8mn.

Savannah’s acquisition in December has run into headwinds in Chad. The deal also included Exxon’s upstream assets in the Doba Basin, in addition to a stake in the pipeline in Chadian territory.

Chad nationalised the assets in March. Statements from the country suggest it has also taken issue with Savannah’s acquisition of a stake in COTCo.

