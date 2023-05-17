SMBC follows StanChart, disavows EACOP role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

SMBC follows StanChart, disavows EACOP role

The NGO called on EACOP’s other two financial advisors, Standard Bank and the International Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to drop the project.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/05/2023, 2:41 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Stop EACOPPeople in red hold up protests signs against EACOP
Picture shows; Protests around the world on February 22 putting pressure on financiers to abandon the EACOP plan. Kampala. Supplied by Stop EACOP Date; 22/02/2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) will not fund the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), following Standard Chartered’s similar rejection.

Bloomberg reported SMBC chief sustainability officer Masayuki Takanashi as saying the bank was “not currently involved” at a media briefing in Tokyo.

SMBC has acted as financial advisor of the pipeline project, which will run from Uganda’s west to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

The StopEACOP group welcomed the announcement. SMBC’s withdrawal is a “particularly stark warning that the EACOP project is too risky, and financial institutions should disassociate themselves from this controversial pipeline”.

The NGO called on EACOP’s other two financial advisors, Standard Bank and the International Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to drop the project.

Uganda Energy and Minerals Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said last week EACOP would need about $1.8 billion of debt. The total cost is around $3.5-4bn, with shareholders providing the outstanding financing.

Nankabirwa said the Export-Import Bank of China would provide some of the debt needed for EACOP, according to Uganda’s URN.

BankTrack researcher Henrieke Butijn noted SMBC had provided financial advice to TotalEnergies and joint arranger for the EACOP loan. “As the risks of financing the EACOP become increasingly clear, we hope this news will set an example for SMBC’s Japanese peers, including MUFG, and all other financial institutions that have not yet publicly ruled out support,” Butijn said.

A licence round is currently under way in Congo Kinshasa. A number of blocks are available in the Congo’s east, with recent talk suggesting exports could take place via EACOP.

AGM season

Masayoshi Iyoda, interim team lead of 350.org Japan, said the “AGM season in Japan is approaching”. Investors are watching “banks’ real commitment for the real solutions of a just transition to 100% renewables”.

SMBC announced a new plan to tackle issues arising from climate change, on May 15. The Japanese bank has said it is scaling down its financing for coal.

A shareholder proposal has called for SMBC to set out a transition plan. The aim would be to align its financial portfolio with net zero by 2050. SMBC’s board has said it would oppose the shareholder proposal.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts